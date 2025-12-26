Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account

Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account

Existing sign-in access for services like Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Maps will remain unaffected.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 09:39 IST
Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Google previously let users change their email addresses, but only if it was a third-party one

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now modify the part before “@gmail.com” without losing data.]
  • The old Gmail address will continue to work as an email alias, per Google
  • Users can change their Gmail address only once every 12 months
Advertisement

Google appears to be preparing for the rollout of a major change that will impact millions of users, but in a good way. The Mountain View-based tech giant has updated its support page, which mentions that users can finally change their Gmail address without losing access to their account. The first part of the email address, prior to @gmail.com, can be changed by the user, and their Google account will stay the same, including contacts, Drive files, emails, and photos.

Changing Gmail Address

Up until now, Google allowed users to change their email addresses, but only if they were using a third-party one. If it ended in @gmail.com, they had no option but to delete the old one and create a new Gmail address. That, however, is now set to change (via 9to5Google).

The company has updated its support page to inform users about an upcoming change where they will be able to select a new Gmail address. This functionality is said to be “gradually rolling out” and can be found in Google Account settings.

“If you'd like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com,” the page reads.

Once the user selects a new Gmail address, their existing one will be treated as an alias. All of the contacts, Drive files, emails, photos, purchases and subscriptions will remain intact, as per the company. The old email address will continue to work, and emails sent to it will still arrive in the inbox. Users can sign in using either their old or new Gmail address. 

Existing sign-in access for services like Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and Maps will remain unaffected.

The support page outlines several key details about how the address change will work once available. To begin with, users can change their Gmail address once every 12 months. It can be changed a total of three times, which means four email addresses per account. Google says that the old Gmail address cannot be taken by anyone else and will stay linked to the existing account.

The company further explained that switching to a new Gmail address may lead to issues using Google's services and features. Those who use Chromebooks, sign in with Google Convenience, and Remote Desktop, must follow some extra steps, as detailed on the support page.

Google has also advised them to back up their data and to be cautious about app settings potentially being reset. “It's just like signing in on a new device,” the company further noted.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GMail, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colourways and Key Specifications

Related Stories

Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  2. OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reveal Design, Key Specs Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Brazil's Anatel, Battery Capacity Tipped
  5. You Can Soon Change Your Gmail Address Without Losing Your Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Anatel Certification Suggests Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
  2. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  3. Google to Soon Let You Change Gmail Address Without Losing Access to Your Account
  4. OnePlus Turbo Live Images Reportedly Reveal Design, Colourways and Key Specifications
  5. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  6. Astrophysicists Map Invisible Universe Using Warped Galaxies to Reveal Dark Matter
  7. Why Venus Is the Brightest Morning Star Visible From Earth
  8. Oppo Pad Air 5 Launched With 10,050mAh Battery, 12.1-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Dracula: A Love Tale Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to About its Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »