Google Chrome is rolling out the Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes, which were announced last year, on Chrome for desktops. The features are now available on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks and are turned on by default. Both Memory and Energy saver mode will boost the desktop's performance, as well provide better battery life while using Google's browser. Memory Saver mode will automatically free up memory from inactive tabs, while the Energy Saver feature will reduce battery consumption by limiting background activity. The modes, if not needed, can be turned off in Chrome Settings.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google, which first introduced the Memory and Energy Saver modes in December 2022, is now rolling out the features widely to Chrome 110 for Mac, Windows, Linux, as well as Chromebooks. The features prioritise the active tabs and limit the background activities to free memory and reduce power consumption.

As per the details shared on Google's support page, the Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes are enabled by default. Users can disable them by going to Chrome's settings, in the Performances tab on the sidebar. Google explained that Memory saver will help users save space as well as run active tabs smoothly by deactivating inactive tabs.

When a user is not using a tab actively, Memory saver mode will change it into inactive mode. The activity status will change as and when the user will browse the tab again. It will display a 'Tab Active Again' message once the inactive tab is accessed.

On the other hand, the Energy saver mode will reduce the power consumption of device and offer improved battery life. It will do so by reduce the image capture rate and other background tasks. It automatically works when the device is running low on battery and is unplugged. If the device is plugged in to energy source and being charged, the Energy Save mode will be turned off. The mode will be displayed on title bar with a leaf and an electric signal.

