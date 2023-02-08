Google Chrome on Windows and macOS will soon get an additional layer of security to its password manager that lets users save login passwords for frequently used web pages. The popular browser will soon let users set up fingerprint authentication to access their saved passwords. As of now, users are required to fill in a password or PIN to view passwords in Chrome's password manager.

On Safer Internet Day, Google announced the changes coming to Chrome via a blog post. The company says it is adding an option to use biometric authentication to Chrome's password manager that will ask users to verify their identity before filling in or viewing their saved password in on supported computers. The feature will use their existing fingerprint unlock data stored on macOS or Windows. Once rolled out, users can set up it by tapping on ​Continue when presented with the option to “Protect passwords with your screen lock.”

Further, users can also utilise this feature to copy or edit passwords saved with Google Password Manager in Chrome. Currently, users are required to enter their PIN or passwords stored on their computers to view saved passwords in Chrome's password manager.

The tech giant has also announced it will add the ability to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of the Google app on iOS. This will restrict third parties from accessing the app and gaining access to users' data, according to the company.

Google also says it will also bring virtual cards to create unique numbers for online transactions. While Chrome on desktops already requires biometric authentication before auto-filling payment information, the new feature will keep users' payment information safe and protect them from potential fraud.

The company recently rolled out biometric authentication for Incognito Mode to users on Android. The feature will automatically lock Incognito tabs on Google Chrome when the browser is exited and can only be unlocked using the fingerprint scanner on their smartphone. The feature is currently rolling out for Android users.

