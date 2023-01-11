Technology News

Google Criticised for Data Handling Practices by German Antitrust Watchdog

Google was classified as a company of "paramount significance across markets" in 2021.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 11 January 2023 18:03 IST
Google Criticised for Data Handling Practices by German Antitrust Watchdog

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Data collected by Google was reportedly used to create very detailed user profiles

Highlights
  • Google had a strategic advantage over other companies from gathered data
  • The watchdog has also opened probes into US tech like Amazon, Facebook
  • Big tech companies have been facing increasing scrutiny around the globe

Germany's antitrust regulator on Wednesday criticised the way Google handles users' data and threatened action against the US tech giant.

Data collected by Google was used to "create very detailed user profiles which the company can exploit for advertising and other purposes", the Federal Cartel Authority said.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the watchdog determined that users were not given sufficient clarity on the "far-reaching processing of their data across services" by the tech company.

"General and indiscriminate data retention... is not permissible" without giving users choice, the watchdog said.

The Federal Cartel Authority was therefore "currently planning to oblige the company to change the choices offered", it said, adding that it expected to issue its final decision this year.

"Google's business model relies heavily on the processing of user data," said the authority's chief Andreas Mundt.

The digital giant had "access to relevant data gathered from a large number of different services" which meant it enjoyed "a strategic advantage over other companies", Mundt said in a statement.

The warning comes after Google was classified as a company of "paramount significance across markets" in 2021.

The designation gives Germany's regulators the option to intervene earlier against potentially uncompetitive practices by huge digital companies.

Wielding the new legislation, the watchdog has also opened probes into US tech giants such as Amazon and Facebook.

At the end of last year, the regulator shelved a separate investigation into Google's News Showcase service, after the firm made "important adjustments" to ease competition concerns.

Big tech companies have been facing increasing scrutiny around the globe over their dominant positions as well as their tax practices.

In July 2022, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Markets Act to curb the market dominance of Big Tech, with violators facing fines of up to 10 percent of their annual global sales.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, Germany
Jio True 5G Services Now Launched in Uttarakhand, Rs. 650 Crore Invested for Standalone 5G Network in the State
WazirX Holds 92 Percent of Total $285 million Reserves in Binance Wallets
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Interesting Announcements From Sony

Related Stories

Google Criticised for Data Handling Practices by German Antitrust Watchdog
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  2. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  6. Titanic Is Returning to Indian Cinemas in 3D 4K HDR: Details
  7. iPhone 16 Pro May Sport Under-Display Face ID: Report
  8. Amazon Kindle (2022) Review: Your Basic Kindle, Now Refined
  9. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  10. WazirX Holds 92 Percent of Total $285 million Reserves in Binance Wallets
#Latest Stories
  1. Titanic India 3D 4K HDR Re-Release Date Set for February 10
  2. Google’s Appeal Against NCLAT’s Refusal to Stay CCI Fine to Be Heard on January 16
  3. WazirX Holds 92 Percent of Total $285 million Reserves in Binance Wallets
  4. Google Criticised for Data Handling Practices by German Antitrust Watchdog
  5. Jio True 5G Services Now Launched in Uttarakhand, Rs. 650 Crore Invested for Standalone 5G Network in the State
  6. Microsoft's Next Foldable Device May Not Feature Dual Screen, Could Get 180-Degree Hinge: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Leaked Again via Purported Renders
  8. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications, Prebooking Offers Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  9. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumoured to Get a Price Hike This Year: Report
  10. India’s IITians, ISBians Join Mudrex’s Student Web3 Community WAGMI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.