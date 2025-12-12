Technology News
English Edition

Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle

Epic Games' Fortnite makes its return to the Play Store nearly six months after it returned to Apple's App Store in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 14:29 IST
Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle

Photo Credit: Reuters

Fortnite was taken down by Apple and Google for violating platform rules

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google filed an appeal against the 2023 US District Court judgement
  • Fortnite returned to Apple's App Store in May
  • Apple and Google were found to be violating the US antitrust laws
Advertisement

Fortnite has made a comeback to Google's Play Store, Epic Games announced on Friday. This marks its return to the Mountain View company's platform after a five-year legal battle, which began in 2020, when Epic Games filed a lawsuit in the US against Google and Apple's platform fees rules. The two companies, which command a significant market share, were found to be in violation of the country's anti-competition laws in 2023. While Apple allowed Fortnite's return to the App Store in May, Google's appeal against the 2023 judgement was pending in the US Federal Court, which was recently rejected.

Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store, But Only in the US

In a post on X, developer Epic Games announced that its multiplayer game, Fortnite, has returned to the Play Store in the US. This means that the game is now available on both major smartphone platforms, Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. The development comes more than two months after San Francisco's 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to overturn a judgement pronounced by a jury and the US Federal Court, which asked the company to change its platform fees policy.

While the judgement was read in favour of Epic Games in 2023, Google was able to file an appeal against it only in 2025. In its appeal, the Mountain View-based tech giant reportedly claimed that the earlier verdict “unfairly benefited” the Fortnite developer, Epic Games. However, the company was unable to convince the Federal Court that there was merit in its case, legally binding it to allow Fortnite's return.

Epic Games was entangled in a legal battle with the two tech giants for over five years, initially protesting and filing a lawsuit against Apple and Google in the US in 2020 over their platform fees rules. Apple was infamously levying a 30 percent fee or commission on the in-game transactions, which developers claimed were impacting their financials, while also violating the US antitrust laws.

To avoid these charges, developers started redirecting their users to an external payment gateway to complete their in-game purchases, which resulted in Fortnite getting banned for allegedly violating App Store rules.

After numerous hearings, a District Court in the US ruled in Epic Games' favour, paving the way for its return. Later in May, a federal court judge reiterated the earlier judgement, reprimanding the tech giant for continuing the virtual blockade. On May 16, Epic Games said in a post on X that Apple has blocked its Fortnite submission to the US App Store. However, this was temporary, and the multiplayer game was soon made available on the App Store.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games Fortnite, Epic Games, Google Play Store, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Joins Google and Microsoft With a Massive $35 Billion Bet on India’s AI Growth

Related Stories

Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Price and Key Specs Tipped
  3. The Game Awards 2025: See the Full List of Winners
  4. WhatsApp Brings a Voicemail-like Feature for Missed Voice and Video Calls
  5. Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications Revealed Through China Telecom
  6. Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Divinity: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Is Currently Free on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  8. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Will Come in These Colourways
  9. Poco M8 Pro Listed on FCC Website With Battery, Connectivity Specifications
  10. Huawei Mate X7 With Kirin 9030 Pro SoC, 8-Inch Inner Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI and Disney Reach Licensing Agreement to Bring Its Characters to the Sora App
  2. Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini Spotted on China Telecom Website Ahead of December 15 Launch
  3. Meta India Appoints Amazon Executive Aman Jain as New Head of Public Policy in 2026
  4. Tomb Raider Catalyst, Divinity, Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic: Everything Announced at The Game Awards
  5. The Rookie Season 7 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Kesariya at 100 Season 1 Now Streaming on ZEE5: When and Where to Watch Docuseries Online?
  8. Radhika Apte’s New Psychological Thriller Saali Mohabbat Now Streaming on ZEE5
  9. Realme Narzo 90 Series Price in India Leaked; Company Reveals Colourways Ahead of December 16 Launch
  10. Fortnite Returns to Google Play Store After Extended Legal Battle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »