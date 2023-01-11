Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge

Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge

Google says the order requires the firm to make far-reaching changes to its Android mobile platform that has existed for the last 14-15 years.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2023 10:02 IST
Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google will need to modify its existing contracts with more than 1,100 device manufacturers

Highlights
  • Google currently licenses its Android system to smartphone makers
  • Users can't delete pre-installed apps such as Google Maps or YouTube
  • CCI had fined Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position

The growth of Google's Android ecosystem is on the brink of stalling in India due to an antitrust order that asks the company to change how it markets the platform, the US company has said in a Supreme Court challenge seen by Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Alphabet-owned Google $161 million (roughly Rs. 1,300 crore) for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97 percent of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google has so far said the CCI decision will force it to change its long-standing business model, but its Indian Supreme Court filing for the first time quantifies the impact and details the changes the company will need to make.

Google will need to modify its existing contracts, introduce new license agreements and alter its existing arrangements with more than 1,100 device manufacturers and thousands of app developers, it says.

"Tremendous advancement in growth of an ecosystem of device manufacturers, app developers and users is at the verge of coming to a halt because of the remedial directions," stated Google's filing, which is not public.

"Google will be required to make far-reaching changes to the Android mobile platform which has been in place for the last 14-15 years."

A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

Google has been concerned about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered are seen as more sweeping than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google has challenged the record $4.3 billion (roughly Rs. 35,000 crore) fine in that case.

Google licenses its Android system to smartphone makers, but critics say it imposes restrictions like mandatory pre-installation of its own apps that are anti-competitive. The company argues such agreements help keep Android free.

The CCI in October ordered Google to not prohibit uninstalling of its apps by Android phone users in India -- currently, one can't delete apps such as Google Maps or YouTube from their Android phones when they come pre-installed.

The CCI also said Google's licensing of its Play Store "shall not be linked with the requirement of pre-installing" Google search services, the Chrome browser, YouTube or any other Google applications.

"No other jurisdiction has ever asked for such far-reaching changes based on similar conduct," Google said in its court submissions.

The company has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the remedial measures ordered by the CCI, which kick in from Jan. 19, court documents dated Jan. 7 showed. The case will likely be heard in the coming days.

Google has also alleged in its legal filings that the CCI's investigation unit copied parts of a European 2018 ruling against the US firm, Reuters has reported. The CCI and the European Commission have not responded to those allegations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, Android, Play Store, India
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Set for February 1, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
Apple Planning to Start Using In-House Displays for Some Apple Watch Models From 2024: Report
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Lenovo Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and More Unveiled

Related Stories

Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  2. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  4. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  5. Amazon Kindle (2022) Review: Your Basic Kindle, Now Refined
  6. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra Launched in India: All Details
  7. A Fake ChatGPT App Is Trending on Apple’s App Store: All Details
  8. The Last of Us TV Series India Premiere Date Revealed
  9. Apple May Use In-House Displays for These Devices From 2024
  10. Why Google is Warning That Android Growth in India May Be Stalled
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs
  2. Apple Planning to Start Using In-House Displays for Some Apple Watch Models From 2024: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Set for February 1, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  4. Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge
  5. Samsung Tipped to Unveil Galaxy Dedicated Chips at Galaxy S23 Launch Event in February
  6. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra With Over 100 Sports Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report
  8. Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report
  9. Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
  10. Poco C55 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Redmi 12C, Expected to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.