Google AI Plus vs ChatGPT Go: Which Is The Best Value for Money AI Subscription in India

Google AI Plus plan was expanded in India on Tuesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 December 2025 14:35 IST
Both plans offer higher rate limits for their respective frontier AI models

Highlights
  • Both Google AI Plus and ChatGPT Go plans are priced at Rs. 399
  • OpenAI offers features such as Projects and custom GPTs
  • Google offers 200GB cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos
Google AI Plus plan was rolled out in India on Tuesday, marking the company's introduction of an entry-level artificial intelligence (AI) subscription in the country. The plan directly competes with OpenAI's ChatGPT Go plan, which was first introduced in India, considering the country's price-sensitive nature. Both plans have their own benefits and extra perks. Additionally, their prices are also similar, which can lead to confusion among individuals on which plan to choose. If that is something you're wondering, here we will discuss their individual offerings, prices, and which plans offer the most value for your needs.

Google AI Plus Plan: Price and Details

The Google AI Plus positions itself as an entry-level subscription between the free tier and the more expensive AI Pro and AI Ultra plans, which cost Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 24,500, respectively. The plan bundles higher access to the company's frontier model, Gemini 3 Pro, as well as Nano Banana Pro-powered image generation and editing. Additionally, users can also generate videos from text prompts via Veo 3.1 Fast.

Users also get access to 200 monthly credits for the Whisk and Flow apps for video and content creation. Additionally, Google's Deep Research tool and access to the AI chatbot across the company's Workspace apps, a higher rate limit for NotebookLM is also offered to those subscribed to this plan. Further, users will also get 200GB of cloud storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and the Photos app.

The Google AI Plus subscription plan is priced at Rs. 399 per month.

ChatGPT Go Plan: Price and Details

On the other hand, ChatGPT Go is positioned as OpenAI's accessible subscription tier. According to the AI giant, the plan offers expanded access to ChatGPT's most popular features, including more messages using GPT-5, multimodal tools (image generation, file uploads), and longer memory relative to the free tier.

Apart from this, the subscription also lets users access premium tools such as Deep Research, as well as any future tools that the company releases. Unlike Google, however, there is no free cloud storage or integration with productivity platforms. The ChatGPT Go plan is also priced at Rs. 399 a month.

When Google AI Plus May Appeal More:

If you are invested deeply in the Google ecosystem, the entire package could be beneficial. With cloud storage, Workspace integration, and family sharing, Plus can act as a one-stop for AI productivity bundle. Heavy AI users will also find the Nano Banana Pro and Deep Research tools beneficial for everyday work. Further, creators or designers needing AI-generated visuals, video generation tools, or document-to-image and video workflows, will find value in Google AI Plus plan's flexibility.

When ChatGPT Go Fits Better:

For users who want a more general-purpose AI assistant or have an AI-focused workflow. Writers, coders, students, freelancers who need frequent chat, prompts, file analysis, or brainstorming support. People not tied to Google services will also find this plan more valuable. Additionally, budget-conscious individuals or small creators who want higher access to the research tools, but without the premium cost.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
