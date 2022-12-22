Technology News
loading

Alphabet Ties More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance in New Equity Award

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is given an equity award every three years.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 December 2022 11:44 IST
Alphabet Ties More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance in New Equity Award

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The Alphabet board is recognising Pichai's "strong performance" as CEO

Highlights
  • Sundar Pichai was appointed as Alphabet and Google CEO in 2015
  • The CEO was also given a grant of $84 million in Alphabet stocks
  • Pichai was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award

Google-parent Alphabet said on Wednesday it had approved a new equity award for Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai that ties more of his pay to performance.

The board recognizes Pichai's "strong performance" as CEO, the company said, adding that the vesting of a significant portion of the award would depend on Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to other S&P 100 companies.

Alphabet said the award was tweaked to increase the performance stock units (PSUs) to 60 percent from 43 percent in 2019, while increasing the performance requirement for the payout.

Pichai, who is given an equity award every three years, was granted two tranches of PSUs with a target value of USD 63 million (roughly Rs 520 crore) each.

The CEO was also given a grant of USD 84 million (Rs 694 crore) in the form of Alphabet's restricted stock units.

Meanwhile, Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday that it had concluded proceedings against Google over its online news service after the tech giant made several changes benefiting publishers.

The office said Google had abandoned plans to integrate the Google News Showcase into general searches and changed its contractual practice to make sure publishers do not face difficulties in asserting their ancillary copyright in response to its concerns. A publisher's participation in the News Showcase will continue not to affect search results, added the office.

The cartel office said Google would implement further measures in the coming weeks, including providing more information about Showcase, and that it would continue to monitor this development.

Under expanded powers that entered into force last year, the cartel office has taken up cases involving several tech giants, including Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai
Bitcoin Remains Under $17,000 Price Point, Several Altcoins See Small Profits: Details
Featured video of the day
"I Can Live Without Any Tech!" - AR Rahman To NDTV

Related Stories

Alphabet Ties More of CEO Sundar Pichai's Pay to His Performance in New Equity Award
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  2. OnePlus 11 5G Visits TENAA Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Tipped to Take Place on February 1
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Redmi K60 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon: Here’s When It Might Debut
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: If Looks Were Everything
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  9. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner to Bring Fitness Content: Details
  10. iPhone SE 4 Mass Production to Be Cancelled or Postponed Until 2024: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Pokémon Company Sues Australian Firm Over NFT Game: Details
  2. Redmi K60 Series Launch Teased by Redmi General Manager, Tipped to Debut on December 27
  3. Meta Took Down 2.29 Crore Posts on Facebook, Instagram in November; Many Users Complained of Hacked Accounts
  4. Xbox Game Pass: Outer Wilds Among Nine Games Leaving Service on New Year's Day
  5. Airtel 5G Network Rollout Announced in Select Areas of Visakhapatnam: All Details
  6. Oppo Find X6 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Debut With 100W Fast Charging Support
  7. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. BTC, ETH Price Points to Be Shown on Twitter via a Simple Search, Here’s How
  9. Netflix, Nike Training Club Partner on Fitness Content, Launching December 30
  10. Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatches Gain Support for Google Maps on Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.