Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming hardware launch event on August 13. In the days leading up to their debut, purported marketing images of the handsets in the series have revealed the design and specifications. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models are expected to arrive in four colour options. They are also expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chip. The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to sport a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models are anticipated to feature three rear cameras.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked the marketing images of the Pixel 9 series. The renders suggest dark grey, light grey, pink, and off-white colour options for the phones. They seem to sport displays with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The handsets also appear to have glossy edges while the back panel appears to have a matte finish. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to have three cameras at the rear while the standard Pixel 9 is said to feature dual rear cameras.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Leaked)

As shown in the leaked promotional images, the base Pixel 9 will feature a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL may come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes respectively with 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could arrive with an upgraded 6.3-inch display cover screen, an 8-inch main display, and 16GB of RAM. All devices are expected to come with Google's new Tensor G4 chip.

Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

The alleged marketing images suggest a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel secondary shooter for the vanilla Pixel 9. It could be equipped with a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are said to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both phones could arrive with a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could feature a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 10.5-megapixel sensor and a 10.8-megapixel sensor. It is likely to feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

In addition to Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search, the Pixel 9 series is said to include features like Pixel Screenshots and Emergency SOS. They are expected to get seven years of security updates and Pixel feature drop updates. They could offer free access to Google's AI model Gemini Advanced for one year. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to include a one-metre USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable (USB 2.0) in the box.