Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Google Pixel 9 series is tipped to arrive in four colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2024 13:17 IST
Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Pixel 9 series is expected to come with Google’s new G4 Tensor chip

Highlights
  • Pixel 9 could feature a 6.3-inch display
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold could get a triple rear camera setup
  • The foldable could pack a 8-inch main display
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming hardware launch event on August 13. In the days leading up to their debut, purported marketing images of the handsets in the series have revealed the design and specifications. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models are expected to arrive in four colour options. They are also expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chip. The vanilla Pixel 9 is said to sport a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models are anticipated to feature three rear cameras.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked the marketing images of the Pixel 9 series. The renders suggest dark grey, light grey, pink, and off-white colour options for the phones. They seem to sport displays with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The handsets also appear to have glossy edges while the back panel appears to have a matte finish. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to have three cameras at the rear while the standard Pixel 9 is said to feature dual rear cameras.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications (Leaked)

As shown in the leaked promotional images, the base Pixel 9 will feature a 6.3-inch display and 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL may come in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes respectively with 16GB of RAM. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could arrive with an upgraded 6.3-inch display cover screen, an 8-inch main display, and 16GB of RAM. All devices are expected to come with Google's new Tensor G4 chip.

pixel 9 series 91mobiles onleaks Pixel 9

Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

The alleged marketing images suggest a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel secondary shooter for the vanilla Pixel 9. It could be equipped with a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are said to boast a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and two 48-megapixel sensors. Both phones could arrive with a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could feature a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by a 10.5-megapixel sensor and a 10.8-megapixel sensor. It is likely to feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

In addition to Google's Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search, the Pixel 9 series is said to include features like Pixel Screenshots and Emergency SOS. They are expected to get seven years of security updates and Pixel feature drop updates. They could offer free access to Google's AI model Gemini Advanced for one year. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is said to include a one-metre USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable (USB 2.0) in the box.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India
Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches New AI Camera Algorithm in Partnership With Samsung
  2. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  3. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
  8. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 13 5G Listed on NBTC, BIS and Other Certification Websites; May Feature 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report
  4. Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $67,000 on Global Exchanges, Altcoin Values Rise After Price Correction Period
  6. Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games
  7. Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon
  8. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  9. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  10. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »