Google Pixel 9 series is scheduled to launch on August 13 and the designs of the smartphones have already been revealed via social media. Ahead of its official debut, details about the displays of Google's upcoming smartphones have reportedly been leaked. As per the claims, the handsets may be equipped with Samsung-made OLED displays with “M14” organic material, resulting in improved brightness. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro models have also been reported to feature the same display technology.

Google Pixel 9 Display Specifications (Expected)

Google's upcoming Pixel 9 lineup is said to comprise three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the latter being a new introduction. According to a report by Android Authority, all three handsets could feature improved brightness levels, courtesy of the M14 OLED screen.

The Pixel 9 is reported to come with a full-screen HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, compared to Pixel 8's 1,400 nits. Meanwhile, both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL may have 2,050 nits of HDR brightness, translating into an increase of approximately 400 nits over its predecessor. While these are HDR values, local peak brightness levels are speculated to be even higher across the Pixel 9 series.

According to reports, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be a much smaller smartphone this time around. It is said to get a 6.34-inch display, compared to the 6.71-inch screen sported by the Pixel 8 Pro. This may be due to the impending introduction of Pixel 9 Pro XL – an all-new model that is reported to feature a 6.73-inch 120Hz display. If the specifications turn out to be true, it would be the biggest display on any non-foldable Pixel smartphone ever.

In addition to the Pixel 9 series, Google has confirmed the debut of its next-generation foldable smartphone, dubbed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It will be a successor to the Pixel Fold which the company introduced at the I/O Developer Conference in 2023. Google's entire lineup of upcoming smartphones is confirmed to be assisted by Gemini – its large language model (LLM) powering artificial intelligence (AI) features.