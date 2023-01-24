Technology News

Google Set to Face Lawsuit From US Justice Department Over Digital Ad Market Dominance: Report

The lawsuit is expected to take an aim at Google's advertising business, which is responsible for around 80 percent of its revenue.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 January 2023 11:35 IST
Google Set to Face Lawsuit From US Justice Department Over Digital Ad Market Dominance: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google had previously argued that the ad tech ecosystem was competitive

Highlights
  • Google had purchased DoubleClick in 2008, AdMob in 2009
  • It had a market share of 28.8 percent last year in the digital ads space
  • Google's advertising business is responsible for 80 percent of revenue

The US Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet's Google as soon as Tuesday regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Google declined to comment on the report.

The lawsuit is expected to take an aim at Google's advertising business, which is responsible for some 80 percent of its revenue. In addition to its well-known search, which is free, Google makes revenue through its interlocking ad tech businesses, which connect advertisers with newspapers, websites and other firms looking to host them.

Advertisers and website publishers have complained that Google has not been transparent about where ad dollars go, specifically how much goes to publishers and how much to Google.

The tech giant made a series of purchases, including DoubleClick in 2008 and AdMob in 2009, to help make it a dominant player in online advertising.

Google had previously argued that the ad tech ecosystem was competitive with Facebook, AT&T, Comcast, and others.

While Google remains the market leader by a long shot, its share of the US digital ad revenue has been eroding, falling from 36.7 percent in 2016 to 28.8 percent last year, according to Insider Intelligence.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, US DoJ
Bitcoin, Ether Continue Upward Trajectory as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits: All Details
Featured video of the day
CES And Auto Expo 2023 - Return of the Legends | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Google Set to Face Lawsuit From US Justice Department Over Digital Ad Market Dominance: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pathaan Releasing on January 25 in ICE, IMAX Formats: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8T Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. After Amazon, Meta, Now Spotify Planning to Cut Jobs This Week
  4. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Updated to Android 13 in India: Details
  6. PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
  7. Your Amazon Packages Could Soon Be Arriving by Air: All Details
  8. Google Set to Be Sued by US DoJ Over Digital Ad Market Dominance
  9. Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Announced, Zero Book Ultra to Soon Follow
  10. Piyush Goyal Says Apple Wants to Raise Its iPhone Production in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Tells Staff Cuts Avoided ‘Much Worse’ Issues Amid Slowing Growth
  2. Pathaan, Starring Shah Rukh Khan, to Release on January 25 in ICE, IMAX Formats: All Details
  3. World of Warcraft China Shut Down Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
  4. Google Set to Face Lawsuit From US Justice Department Over Digital Ad Market Dominance: Report
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Continue Upward Trajectory as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits: All Details
  6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Delivers Chaotic Banter and Easter Eggs
  7. Twitter Sued by Britain's Crown Estate Over Alleged Unpaid Rent for UK Headquarters
  8. Microsoft Announces Further Multibillion Dollar Investment in OpenAI as Competition Heats Up
  9. Google Pixel 7 Supposedly Getting Dual eSIM Support With Android 13 Beta Update: Report
  10. Samsung's Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.