Technology News

Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top

Unhappy consumers, Google argued, need just "a few easy clicks" to replace the Google app on their devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 September 2023 10:54 IST
Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's search engine is a key part of its business

Highlights
  • Google's search engine drives advertising sales and other areas of profit
  • US said Google manipulated auctions for ads placed on the internet
  • They said Google began in 2010 to illegally maintain its monopoly

Google argued on Tuesday the US was wrong to say the search and advertising giant broke the law to hold onto its massive market share, noting its search engine was wildly popular because of its quality and that dissatisfied users could switch with "a few easy clicks."

The Justice Department has accused Alphabet's Google of paying $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,900 crore) annually to device makers like Apple, wireless companies like AT&T, and browser makers like Mozilla to keep its search engine's market share at around 90 percent.

Google's search engine is a key part of its business, driving advertising sales and other areas of profit for the world's fourth most valuable company.

"This case is about the future of the internet," said Kenneth Dintzer, arguing for the Justice Department that Google began in 2010 to illegally maintain its monopoly.

But Google's lawyer, John Schmidtlein, said the payments compensate partners for the work of making sure that the software gets timely security updates and other maintenance.

"Users today have more search options and more ways to access information online than ever before," Schmidtlein added. He went on to say Google won competitions that Apple and Mozilla held to pick the best search engines.

Unhappy consumers, Google's Schmidtlein argued, need just "a few easy clicks" to replace the Google app from their devices or call up Microsoft's Bing, Yahoo or DuckDuckGo in a browser to use an alternative search engine.

The Justice Department's Kenneth Dintzer argued earlier on Tuesday that, in addition to the payments, Google manipulated auctions for ads placed on the internet in order to raise prices for advertisers.

Scale Matters

"Defaults are powerful, scale matters and Google illegally maintained a monopoly for more than a decade," said Dintzer. The consequences are that without serious competition, Google innovated less and paid less attention to other concerns like privacy, he said.

Dintzer also said the department found evidence that Google had taken steps to protect communications about the payments it made to companies like Apple. "They knew these agreements crossed antitrust lines," he said.

He showed a chat where Google CEO Sundar Pichai asked for the history function to be turned off.

William Cavanaugh, speaking for states led by Colorado, focused on allegations that Google balked at giving Microsoft access to features on Google Marketing Platform SA360, arguing that it did so for financial reasons.

The government's first witness was Google economist Hal Varian, who was asked about discussions inside the company in the mid- and early 2000s about the importance of Google becoming the default on home pages.

"I think in general having the default is valuable," he said.

Opening arguments in the trial occurred before a packed federal court in Washington. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks, with two phases. In the first, Judge Amit Mehta will decide if Google has broken antitrust law in how it manages search and search advertising.

If Google is found to have broken the law, Judge Mehta will then decide how best to resolve it. He may decide simply to order Google to stop practices he has found to be illegal or he may order Google to sell assets.

The government, in its complaint, asked for "structural relief as needed" but did not define it.

The legal fight has huge implications for Big Tech, which has been accused of buying or strangling small competitors but has insulated itself against many accusations of breaking antitrust law because the services the companies provide to users are free, as in the case of Google, or inexpensive, as in the case of Amazon.

Previous major antitrust trials include Microsoft, filed in 1998, and AT&T, filed in 1974. The AT&T breakup in 1982 is credited with paving the way for the modern cell phone industry, while the fight with Microsoft is credited with opening space for Google and others on the internet.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Search Engine, Microsoft, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo
Noise Buds Venus ANC True Wireless Earphones Review: Active Noise Cancellation For Less
Bitcoin Price Sees Minor Hike, Ether and Solana Also Climb Up the Price Ladder

Related Stories

Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With Dynamic Island Debut in India at This Price
  2. Nokia X30 5G Gets Rs. 12,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with Action Button Debut in India: See Price
  5. These Four iPhone Models Have Been Discontinued in India
  6. Apple Event 2023 Highlights: iPhone 15 Pro, New Apple Watch Models Launched
  7. Here Is Everything Apple Launched at Its September 12 Event
  8. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 to Be Available on These Dates
  9. Itel S23+ With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display Launched
  10. Realme 5G Sale Is Live in India; Discounts Up to Rs. 12,000
#Latest Stories
  1. France Halts iPhone 12 Sales Over High Radiation Levels, Threatens Recall
  2. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and More Soon Headed to iPhone 15 Pro
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Discontinued in India After iPhone 15 Series Launch
  4. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Refreshed With USB Type-C Port at Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event: Details
  5. Bitcoin Price Sees Minor Hike, Ether and Solana Also Climb Up the Price Ladder
  6. Apple Introduces Key AI Features With New iPhone, Apple Watch Models: All Details
  7. Google Denies $10 Billion Unlawful Payment Claim, Says Quality Kept Search on Top
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Bump Part of Apple's Revenue-Boosting Strategy: Mark Gurman
  9. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Are 'Carbon-Neutral': Here's How
  10. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with 3nm A17 Pro Chip, Action Button Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.