Grok, an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, has begun rolling out to X (formerly Twitter). The ChatGPT rival, which takes a witty tone in contrast to existing chatbots, will be available to Premium+ subscribers of X. According to xAI, Grok assimilates real-time knowledge of the world via X and will respond to sensitive or controversial questions that other AI chatbots might reject. Grok also does not shy away from using profanity.

X announced early Friday that Grok was rolling out to Premium+ subscribers on Web, iOS, and Android over the next week. Access to the AI chatbot will be limited to users in the US initially — xAI did not specify a timeline for wider release. Grok can be found on the side menu on the Web version of X and the updated X app on iOS and Android. Users can also add it to the bottom menu in the app by heading to Premium > Preferences > Extras > Custom Navigation for easy access.

ok buckle up everyone



access to @grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you've been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok.



you can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android (app must be up to date).



on iOS & Android,… — X (@X) December 7, 2023

According to the announcement post on X, the longer a user has been a Premium+ subscriber, the sooner they can access Grok. X users have already started posting screenshots of their interactions with the new chatbot, with one even asking it to roast Musk based on his X posts. Grok is also comfortably answering “spicy” questions and make jokes at the expense of the user. One of the default prompt suggestions for the chatbot is “Roast me Grok.”

Last month, Musk had said that his artificial intelligence startup xAI would be integrated into his social media platform X and would also be available as a standalone app. Musk has posted xAI as a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that stands distinct from its rivals OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. "Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models," Musk had said at the time.

grok is completely unhinged lol pic.twitter.com/qXjCm8O7yA — near (@nearcyan) December 8, 2023

Grok was first announced last month for X Premium+ subscribers as a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Microsoft's Copilot. The chatbot can access real-time information via X, generate conversation responses to queries, and take on controversial topics. The chatbot is powered by Grok-1 large language model, which has undergone several iterations over time.

An X Premium+ subscription, which grants access to Grok, comes in at Rs. 13,600 for the annual plan or Rs. 1,300 monthly on the Web. On iOS, the annual plan costs Rs. 22,900, while the monthly plan comes in at Rs. 2,299.

