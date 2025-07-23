Technology News
Google I/O Connect: Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training Programme Announced in India

Google is kicking off the initiative with 500 developers in partnership with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 17:55 IST
Google I/O Connect: Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training Programme Announced in India

Photo Credit: Google

Google announced the second edition of the Gen AI Exchange Hackathon

  • The new programme is designed for game developers in India
  • Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training is supported by GDAI
  • Google Play x Unity Game Developer Training was launched in Indonesia
Google has announced the Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training programme at the I/O Connect event on Wednesday. The free training and certification programme, supported by the Game Developer Association of India (GDAI), offers online training for participants. The tech giant has collaborated with Unity for the initiative. Google will start the programme with 500 developers in partnership with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Google also announced the second edition of the Gen AI Exchange Hackathon in the country, following the strong response to its Gen AI Exchange Program.

Google and Unity Launch Game Developer Training Programme 

At the Google I/O Connect in Bengaluru, the company announced a collaboration with Unity, the leading 3D content creation platform behind popular games like Free Fire and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The partnership spawned Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training, which is a free certification programme for aspiring and professional game developers in India.

Supported by the GDAI, the programme offers more than 30 hours of online training across three learning tracks — Game Developer, Artist, and Programmer. It aims to equip participants with in-demand industry skills and help them access Unity's certifications.

Google is kicking off the initiative with 500 developers in partnership with the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The tech giant has confirmed its plans to expand the programme nationwide. Google claims that the Google Play X Unity Game Developer Training programme has already seen success in Indonesia and helped 1,500 developers over the past three years.

Google Expands Gen AI Upskilling Initiatives

The brand has also highlighted the momentum of Google Cloud's Gen AI Exchange Programme, which was announced in May this year. The initiative designed to upskill Indian developers in generative AI claimed to have recorded over 2,70,000 registrations since launch. Google states that it has reached 5.3 million across platforms and seen 30,000 course completions in three months.

Google has also announced the second edition of the Gen AI Exchange Hackathon, following the success of its Gen AI Exchange Program. The hackathon will allow developers to apply their AI knowledge to solve real-world challenges, dubbed 'Million Dollar Problem Statements' from top industry leaders.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Comment

#Latest Stories
