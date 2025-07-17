Technology News
Oppo, Hasselblad Extend Partnership, Announce Co-Development of Next-Gen Mobile Imaging System

Oppo first partnered with Hasselblad in 2022 to develop camera technologies for the Find X8 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 16:23 IST
Oppo, Hasselblad Extend Partnership, Announce Co-Development of Next-Gen Mobile Imaging System

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo and Hasselblad partnership has resulted in innovations like XPAN Mode

Highlights
  • Oppo extends Hasselblad partnership for development of imaging systems
  • The two companies will co-develop a next-gen mobile imaging system
  • They also co-developed the HyperTone Camera System for Find X8
Oppo announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Swedish camera equipment manufacturer Hasselblad at a special event held in Gothenburg, Sweden on Wednesday. The two companies have long collaborated for developing imaging technologies that are integrated in Oppo Find series smartphones, such as the HyperTone Camera Systems introduced with the Find X8 lineup in 2024. Alongside the extension of this partnership, Oppo and Hasselblad will also combine their technical prowess for the co-development of a next-gen mobile imaging system.

Oppo and Hasselblad's Partnership

Over the last four years, the R & D teams at Oppo and Hasselblad have collaborated on a series of projects to develop a suite of imaging tools. A key example of the success of this partnership is Hasselblad Portrait Mode, introduced with the Oppo Find X5 series in 2022. It leverages the HyperTone Engine to capture professional portraits with a bokeh effect that is designed to match classic Hasselblad lenses.

Meanwhile, another feature is the XPAN Mode which recreates the classic 65:24 wide aspect ratio of the Hasselblad XPAN 35mm rangefinder camera.

“The partnership with Hasselblad is built on a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the ultimate imaging experience”, Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo said in a press note.

This partnership first began in 2022, with Oppo initially announcing a three-year collaboration with the Swedish company to “co-develop industry-leading camera technologies” for the flagship Find X series by focusing on improving the colour science. It aimed to combine Hasselblad's traditional aesthetic with Oppo's advanced imaging solutions.

The partnership was supposed to end this year, however, an extension has now been announced.

With their collaboration now extended, Oppo and Hasselblad will co-develop a next-gen mobile imaging system, the company announced. The China-based smartphone maker claims that its upcoming technology will establish a new standard quality and experience when it comes to imaging systems for handsets.

“With the extension of our collaboration, we will push the boundaries of mobile imaging even further”, the official added.

More details about the claimed next-gen mobile imaging system will be announced later in the year.

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display with skinny borders
  • Slim IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Good low light video recording
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5630mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo, Hasselblad Extend Partnership, Announce Co-Development of Next-Gen Mobile Imaging System
