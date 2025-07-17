Oppo announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Swedish camera equipment manufacturer Hasselblad at a special event held in Gothenburg, Sweden on Wednesday. The two companies have long collaborated for developing imaging technologies that are integrated in Oppo Find series smartphones, such as the HyperTone Camera Systems introduced with the Find X8 lineup in 2024. Alongside the extension of this partnership, Oppo and Hasselblad will also combine their technical prowess for the co-development of a next-gen mobile imaging system.

Oppo and Hasselblad's Partnership

Over the last four years, the R & D teams at Oppo and Hasselblad have collaborated on a series of projects to develop a suite of imaging tools. A key example of the success of this partnership is Hasselblad Portrait Mode, introduced with the Oppo Find X5 series in 2022. It leverages the HyperTone Engine to capture professional portraits with a bokeh effect that is designed to match classic Hasselblad lenses.

Meanwhile, another feature is the XPAN Mode which recreates the classic 65:24 wide aspect ratio of the Hasselblad XPAN 35mm rangefinder camera.

“The partnership with Hasselblad is built on a shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering the ultimate imaging experience”, Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo said in a press note.

This partnership first began in 2022, with Oppo initially announcing a three-year collaboration with the Swedish company to “co-develop industry-leading camera technologies” for the flagship Find X series by focusing on improving the colour science. It aimed to combine Hasselblad's traditional aesthetic with Oppo's advanced imaging solutions.

The partnership was supposed to end this year, however, an extension has now been announced.

With their collaboration now extended, Oppo and Hasselblad will co-develop a next-gen mobile imaging system, the company announced. The China-based smartphone maker claims that its upcoming technology will establish a new standard quality and experience when it comes to imaging systems for handsets.

“With the extension of our collaboration, we will push the boundaries of mobile imaging even further”, the official added.

More details about the claimed next-gen mobile imaging system will be announced later in the year.