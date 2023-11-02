Technology News

Indian Organisations Incapable of Preventing Almost Half of Cyberattacks: Report

Eight in 10 respondents (81 percent) said their organisations use a third-party programme for SaaS apps and services.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 November 2023 19:05 IST
Indian Organisations Incapable of Preventing Almost Half of Cyberattacks: Report

The study sheds light on the inherent issues within Indian organisations' own structure

Highlights
  • 78 percent respondents believe organisations could defend better
  • Report based on an online study of 825 IT and cybersecurity professionals
  • 69 of 825 respondents are Indian in the study
Advertisement

Indian organisations are incapable of preventing almost half of cyber attacks as 64 percent of cybersecurity teams are too busy fighting critical incidents to take a proactive stance, claims a report

As many as 78 percent of Indian respondents believe their organisations could better defend against cyber attacks with more resources dedicated to preventive cybersecurity, but seven in 10 (71 percent) organisations say their IT teams are more concerned with uptime than patching and remediation, the report by Columbia-based cybersecurity company Tenable said.

The disparity results in a lack of coordination between the two teams, a challenge acknowledged by 43 percent of Indian organisations, the report based on an online study of 825 IT and cybersecurity professionals, of which 69 were Indians, conducted in 2023 stated.

Eight in 10 respondents (81 percent) said their organisations use a third-party programme for SaaS apps and services. However, only over half (54 percent) have visibility into these third-party environments making proactive security measures elusive.

"In today's threat landscape, by the time organisations react to cyberattacks, the battle is half lost,” said Tenable India Country Manager Kartik Shahani.

The study sheds light on the inherent issues within Indian organisations' own structure and operations. This misalignment in goals between IT and security teams results in a palpable lack of synchronisation, making it challenging for these vital components of an organisation to work cohesively toward a shared goal, he added. 

According to the release, the data for this report is drawn from the study “Old Habits Die Hard: How People, Process and Technology Challenges Are Hurting Cybersecurity Teams in India.”

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cyberattacks, cybersecurity, IT
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score
WhatsApp Banned 71.1 Lakh Indian Accounts in September in Compliance With IT Rules

Related Stories

Indian Organisations Incapable of Preventing Almost Half of Cyberattacks: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 5G Review
  2. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  3. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Three Days
  4. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  5. Google Pixel 8 Users Complain About Poor Battery Life and More: Details
  6. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  8. Google Maps Compass Is Back on Android
  9. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  10. Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K Review: Must-Have Car Accessory?
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F6 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Imminent Launch in India Expected
  2. Lies of P Developer Confirms DLC With Two Concept Images, Full-Fledged Sequel, More
  3. WhatsApp Banned 71.1 Lakh Indian Accounts in September in Compliance With IT Rules
  4. Indian Organisations Incapable of Preventing Almost Half of Cyberattacks: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score
  6. Google’s New APG Technology Can Bring Heart Rate Sensing Capability to ANC Headphones
  7. Vivo Introduces Origin OS 4 for Chinese Phone Models With Android 14, UI Overhaul, Vivo Smart Car 4 Support
  8. iQoo 12 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch; to Offer IP68 Rating
  9. PlayStation PS Plus November Free Games: Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball the Breakers, and Aliens Fireteam Elite
  10. Apple Watch Could One Day Support Blood Sugar Monitoring, Blood Pressure Trends, More: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »