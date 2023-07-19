Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices

White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices

The Federal Communications Commission will seek public comment before rolling out the labelling program.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 July 2023 10:52 IST
White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices

Photo Credit: Reuters

In March, the White House launched its national cyber strategy

Highlights
  • Retailers and manufacturers will apply a "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" logo
  • The programme is expected to be up and running by 2024
  • LG Electronics, Logitech, Cisco Systems and Samsung are also partcipating

The White House on Tuesday along with companies such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Best Buy will announce an initiative that allows Americans to identify devices that are less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

A new certification and labelling program would raise the bar for cybersecurity across smart devices such as refrigerators, microwaves, televisions, climate control systems and fitness trackers, the White House said in a statement.

Retailers and manufacturers will apply a "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" logo to their devices and the program will be up and running in 2024.

The initiative is designed to make sure "our networks and the use of them is more secure because it is so important for economic and national security," said a senior administration official, who did not wish to be named.

The Federal Communications Commission will seek public comment before rolling out the labelling program and registering a national trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the White House said.

Other retailers and manufacturers participating in the program include LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech, Cisco Systems and Samsung.

In March, the White House launched its national cyber strategy that called on software makers and companies to take far greater responsibility to ensure that their systems cannot be hacked.

It also accelerated efforts by agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Defense Department to disrupt the activities of hackers and ransomware groups around the world.

Last week, Microsoft and U.S. officials said Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including at least two U.S. government agencies, since May.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cyberattack, Cybersecurity, us, White House, Amazon, Google, Alphabet, Best Buy, LG, Logitech, Cisco, Samsung
FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14

Related Stories

White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  2. Oppo K11 5G Price, Key Specifications Teased; to Launch on This Day
  3. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  4. How to Start a WhatsApp Chat With an Unknown Number Without Leaving the App
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5: Everything We Know So Far
  8. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: See More Here
  10. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Show Apps on Its Cover Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs on to $30,000 Mark as Solana, Polygon, Tron Join Most Altcoins in Losses
  2. OnePlus 12 Specifications Surface Online; Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,400mAh Battery Tipped
  3. Google Pixel Owners Complain About Repeated App Crashes, Could Be Android WebView Bug: Report
  4. White House Partners With Amazon, Google and Best Buy for Cybersecurity Labeling Initiative for Smart Devices
  5. Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. FTX License Cancelled by Australia Securities Regulator Effective From July 14
  7. Microsoft's Appeal Against UK Block on Activision Deal Paused for Two Months by London Tribunal
  8. Handheld Gaming Consoles Said to Be Required to Have Replaceable Batteries by 2027 Under New EU Regulation
  9. Tecno Pova Smartphone Tipped to Feature Nothing Phone 2-Inspired RGB LED Lighting on Rear Panel
  10. Xiaomi 14 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Other Key Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.