Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score

Samsung Galaxy S24 series might get 1GHz or 1,000MHz GPU clock speed.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 November 2023 18:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score

Photo Credit: Samsung

All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in January next year
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC went official recently
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra is believed to run on a Snapdragon chip
Samsung Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy was launched in February this year. This exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC features overclocked CPU and GPU cores. Now, Samsung seems to be gearing up to unveil the next mainline smartphones in the Galaxy series — the Galaxy S24 lineup — with a similar souped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to debut with both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC, depending on the region. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, could pack a Snapdragon chip across all markets.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Samsung will use a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. This special version of the Qualcomm chip could be called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy". It is tipped to include a GPU with a clock speed of 1GHz or 1,000MHz. This might add faster gaming capabilities.

Samsung packed a “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy" on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. It features overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The custom chip included an Adreno 740 GPU with a peak output of 719MHz. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Early rumours indicated that Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature an Exynos chip in global markets like the US and Canada, while the Indian variant will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is believed to run on a Snapdragon chip across all markets. All handsets in the Galaxy S23 lineup launched worldwide with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in January next year. It is likely to feature Titanium frames instead of aluminium.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung, Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Google’s New APG Technology Can Bring Heart Rate Sensing Capability to ANC Headphones
Indian Organisations Incapable of Preventing Almost Half of Cyberattacks: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Run on Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Overclocked GPU Score
