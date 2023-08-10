Technology News

IT Ministry Launches Indian Web Browser Development Challenge for Startups, Developers

The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 August 2023 12:10 IST
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also arranged for a panel discussion IWBDC

Highlights
  • The aim is of IWBDC to create an indigenous web browser.
  • Participants joined through online and offline modes
  • Queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA , C-DAC officials

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) on Wednesday, according to a release.

The IWBDC is an open challenge competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser.

The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said.

A panel discussion was also organised wherein the queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA and C-DAC officials, it added.

Meanwhile, MeitY is reportedly working on policy for cloud infrastructure in India. In May, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced plans to invest $12.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,05,600 crore) in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India would support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year, AWS — Amazon's cloud computing unit — had said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision is driving (the) expansion of cloud and data centres in India," Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said at the time. "MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Center Policy to catalyse innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud," the minister had added.

In March, a senior MeitY official had said that all IT systems in the central government would start supporting email communications in Hindi scripts in the next two years.

While speaking at the Universal Acceptance (UA) Day curtain raiser event, MeitY Additional Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar had said that the work had started to make 15 ministry's websites UA-compliant and content on them was being made available in Hindi.

