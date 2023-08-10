Technology News

Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Fire-Boltt Emerald is designed for women with smart health sensors and multiple sports modes.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 August 2023 12:51 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Emerald price in India is set at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Emerald offers IP68 water resistant
  • The smartwatch sports a diamond-cut glass dial
  • The Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch has a rotating crown

Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch has been launched as the latest addition to the company's “Jewels of Time” series. The smartwatch comes with a diamond-cut glass dial an elegant gem frame and a rotating crown. The smartwatch sports a 1.09-inch display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It also supports Bluetooth calling and is equipped with sensors for heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 level monitoring. The new Fire-Boltt Emerald is also said to offer support for tracking multiple sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Emerald price in India

Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch is priced in India at Rs. 5,999, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website. It is sold with a metallic strap available in Green, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options. It also comes along with an additional stainless steel strap in the box.

Fire-Boltt Emerald specifications, features

The new Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch comes with a 1.09-inch (240x240 pixels) HD display. It supports Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch screen, as long as it is linked to a smartphone. It is also equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker.

Fire-Boltt's latest smartwatch offers support for smart health sensors including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Emerald also comes with multiple sports modes tracking. The smartwatch offers several customisable watches faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Emerald is claimed to offer up to five days of battery life and supports wireless charging. Furthermore, the latest offering from the Indian brand also allows users to mirror their notifications like calls and messages from the connected smartphone. Other key features of the watch include support for remote camera controls, weather, and alarm support. It also offers IP68-rated water resistance. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Green, Blue, and Rose Gold
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Women
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
