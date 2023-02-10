Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms

Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms

The government last week ordered to block 232 apps for betting, gambling, and unauthorised loan service.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 February 2023 17:37 IST
Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms

Ban has been revoked after representations to MeitY were made by LazyPay and Kissht

Highlights
  • Fintech firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans, Kissht were among the list
  • There were 98 loan apps included in the banned app list
  • Fintech firms mPokket, True Balance, and Kreditbee have denied any link

The government will revoke the ban imposed on fintech firms LazyPay and Kissht after representations were made by these companies, a senior official said on Friday.

The government last week ordered the blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service.

Sources said that the government will revoke the ban on LazyPay and Kissht that were in the list of banned websites and apps after representations were made by these companies.

A senior government official confirmed the development.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued blocking orders on Saturday, based on an emergency request issued by a nodal officer of the home ministry, against 138 betting and gambling websites and 94 loan apps that were engaging in illegal money laundering and posing a threat to financial security of the country.

Fintech firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans, and Kissht were among the list of blocked websites.

As per the list, MeitY issued orders to block lazypay.in, which is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus.

The website www.indiabullshomeloans.com is operated by housing finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance, while Kissht.com is being operated by RBI-registered NBFC ONEMi Technology Solutions.

The other websites in the blocked list include buddyloan.com, cashtm.in, kreditbee.en.aptoide.com, faircent.com, true-balance.en.uptodown.com, and mpokket.en.aptoide.com.

Fintech firms mPokket, True Balance, and Kreditbee have denied any link with the banned platform.

"The reference of TrueBalance in the media story which mentions Meity's target list of digital lenders is a clear case of impersonation. There is a proxy app present on the app store Uptodown with which we (TrueBalance) hold no direct or indirect connection.

"We hereby clarify that hitherto we have not received any official communication from the ministry," Balancehero India- which operates True Balance, said.

Similarly KreditBee said Aptoide is a third-party App Store, with which it has no formal or informal partnership.

"We are speculating that it's a proxy app on Aptoide, and investigating this further. Blocking of the Aptoide link is a favourable outcome for us," the company said.

mPokket too has said that the app in the banned list is impersonating it and the firm has no link with the blocked platform.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LazyPay, Kissht, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MeitY
ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11R 5G First Look!!

Related Stories

Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  2. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  4. Banned Loan Websites, Apps Given 48 Hours to Prove Their Genuineness: MeitY
  5. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  7. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  8. iPhone 14 Said to Perform Better Than iPhone 13 Pro Despite Using Same SoC
  9. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  10. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15
  3. Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
  5. Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms
  6. ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure
  7. Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India
  10. Facebook, Google, YouTube Should Be Made to Share Ad Revenue With Media Companies, Rajya Sabha MP Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.