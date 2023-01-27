Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations

Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations

Nixi is also offering users a free personalised email ID with 10GB of space.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 18:09 IST
Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @inregistry

Nixi says it currently has over 3 million users people onboard

Highlights
  • Nixi has revealed that this offer will last till January 29
  • Its aim is to attract people towards the Digital India movement
  • Nixi gives users the option to pick from over 22 regional languages

The National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) is currently allowing people to register .in domain names for free. This deal is being offered as a part of the Republic Day celebrations that began on Thursday. The .in domain can be used for emails, websites, and other applications. This service currently has around 3 million people onboard. People can also get a .bharat domain name for targeting regional users. There is also an option to pick from over 22 regional Indian languages.

Nixi announced that as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, people can register .in domain names for free till January 29. Domains registered during this period will be free for the first three months. In addition, people can opt for a free personalised email ID with 10GB of space. This offer has been introduced to attract people towards the Digital India movement.

In related news, a new mobile operating system named BharOS was introduced recently. It is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. BharOS is designed to focus on privacy and security. This project is funded by the Indian government for developing a free and open-source operating system.

It aims to reduce the dependency on foreign OS used in smartphones in India. BharOS is said to be a huge leap forward towards creating an indigenous ecosystem and promoting the use of locally developed technology. This OS is currently being provided to organisations with stringent privacy and security requirements. Notably, BharOS does not come with No Default Apps (NDA). Users can allow only trusted apps to access certain features or data on their devices.

BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), a Section 8 (Not for Profit) Company established by IIT Madras. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS).

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nixi, MeitY, Indian Domain Names, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Jio Launches 5G Services in Seven Northeast Cities, Network Now Live in 191 Cities in India
Croma ‘Constitution of Joy’ 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Apple Products
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: All About the 200-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of Launch, See Images
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  7. Why Are Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Laying Off Employees?
  8. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G May Launch in India on This Date, Price Tipped
  10. Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Pop Up on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit
  2. Moto E13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Early Next Month
  3. Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations
  4. Jio Launches 5G Services in Seven Northeast Cities, Network Now Live in 191 Cities in India
  5. Meta to Reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts in Coming Weeks
  6. Coinbase Considering Appeal as Netherlands Hits Crypto Exchange With $3.5 Million Fine : All Details
  7. Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
  8. Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report
  9. Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
  10. Big Tech Is Firing Employees by the Thousands. Why? and How Worried Should We Be?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.