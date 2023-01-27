The National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) is currently allowing people to register .in domain names for free. This deal is being offered as a part of the Republic Day celebrations that began on Thursday. The .in domain can be used for emails, websites, and other applications. This service currently has around 3 million people onboard. People can also get a .bharat domain name for targeting regional users. There is also an option to pick from over 22 regional Indian languages.

Nixi announced that as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, people can register .in domain names for free till January 29. Domains registered during this period will be free for the first three months. In addition, people can opt for a free personalised email ID with 10GB of space. This offer has been introduced to attract people towards the Digital India movement.

In related news, a new mobile operating system named BharOS was introduced recently. It is developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. BharOS is designed to focus on privacy and security. This project is funded by the Indian government for developing a free and open-source operating system.

It aims to reduce the dependency on foreign OS used in smartphones in India. BharOS is said to be a huge leap forward towards creating an indigenous ecosystem and promoting the use of locally developed technology. This OS is currently being provided to organisations with stringent privacy and security requirements. Notably, BharOS does not come with No Default Apps (NDA). Users can allow only trusted apps to access certain features or data on their devices.

BharOS was developed by JandK Operations Private Limited (JandKops), a Section 8 (Not for Profit) Company established by IIT Madras. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS).

