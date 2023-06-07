Kaspersky Appoints Jaydeep Singh as Head for India Operations

Cyber security company Kaspersky on Wednesday said it has appointed Jaydeep Singh as its general manager for India to head operations in the country.

Singh will be responsible for leading Kaspersky's business operations and driving growth across the country, especially in the enterprise segment, in his role as General Manager for India, the company said in a statement.

"I am delighted to welcome Jaydeep to the team. His expertise in the enterprise segments and our targeted industry domains will ensure that Kaspersky adopts resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts in India," Kaspersky Managing Director for Asia Pacific Adrian Hia said.

Before his appointment at Kaspersky, Singh held senior leadership roles in companies like Citrix as sales director. He has also worked with Oracle as senior sales director.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, organisations need reliable cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Kaspersky's customers and partners in India," Singh said.

A few days back, Kaspersky discovered a new cyberattack threat that targets iPhone models running older versions of iOS via iMessage application. The malware, found when the company was monitoring its own Wi-Fi network for mobile devices, infects the phone via a received iMessage, which contains a malicious attachment. The threat doesn't require the iPhone user to do anything and utilises iOS vulnerability to install a spyware that takes complete control of device and user data.

Kaspersky said that the malware was found on the iPhones of dozens of employees and could target other iPhone users as well.

