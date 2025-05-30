The Uttarakhand government has cracked down on fake websites involved in helicopter ticket booking scams. Cybercriminals are targeting people during the Kedarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Temple that is part of the Chota Char Dham Yatra. According to a report, fraudsters have created fake ticket booking websites and are advertising them via social media pages. Uttarakhand police has also asked citizens to remain alert, and multiple social media pages associated with this online scam have been blocked so far.

Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Ticket Booking Scams on the Rise

According to a recent report, the Uttarakhand Police special task force (STF) has shut down 51 URLs or websites, 56 bank accounts, and 30 WhatsApp numbers that are associated with helicopter booking scams. Meanwhile, 111 phone numbers that are linked to cyber fraud have reportedly been blocked.

Fraudsters are attempting to lure pilgrims with fake tickets for the helicopter service. These tickets promise rides from sites which are currently not supported, and at a lower price to lure individuals into paying the cybercriminals. Scammers are said to be using social media pages and websites for this purpose.

The Uttarakhand Police posted a video on YouTube earlier this month, warning travellers to be cautious when booking helicopter tickets online. The video also states that the police have blocked 37 such social media pages that were found to be associated with the scam, while the report indicates that even more pages have been blocked.

Meanwhile, pilgrims have been urged to avoid persons who approach them claiming to be an agent or representative of helicopter services. They have also been asked to report fraudulent websites or social media pages to the Uttarakhand STF by calling 1930 or emailing ccps.deh@uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in.

Further, the government suggests that when devotees visit any websites for helicopter ticket booking, they should verify their authenticity first. It should be noted that the official portal for all helicopter bookings for Kedarnath is hosted by the IRCTC.