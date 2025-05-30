Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Booking Online Scam: Uttarakhand Police STF Reportedly Cracks Down on Cybercriminals

Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Booking Online Scam: Uttarakhand Police STF Reportedly Cracks Down on Cybercriminals

The Uttarakhand government has advised pilgrims to book Kedarnath helicopter tickets via the IRCTC website.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 May 2025 20:57 IST
Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Booking Online Scam: Uttarakhand Police STF Reportedly Cracks Down on Cybercriminals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Nordwood Themes

Uttarakhand police have blocked 37 social media pages for the Kedarnath helicopter booking scam

Highlights
  • Scammers are selling Kedarnath Yatra tickets via fake websites
  • The government also warned against scammers posing as travel agents
  • These scams are targeting pilgrims booking tickets from Siri and Phata
Advertisement

The Uttarakhand government has cracked down on fake websites involved in helicopter ticket booking scams. Cybercriminals are targeting people during the Kedarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the Kedarnath Temple that is part of the Chota Char Dham Yatra. According to a report, fraudsters have created fake ticket booking websites and are advertising them via social media pages. Uttarakhand police has also asked citizens to remain alert, and multiple social media pages associated with this online scam have been blocked so far.

Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Ticket Booking Scams on the Rise

According to a recent report, the Uttarakhand Police special task force (STF) has shut down 51 URLs or websites, 56 bank accounts, and 30 WhatsApp numbers that are associated with helicopter booking scams. Meanwhile, 111 phone numbers that are linked to cyber fraud have reportedly been blocked.

Fraudsters are attempting to lure pilgrims with fake tickets for the helicopter service. These tickets promise rides from sites which are currently not supported, and at a lower price to lure individuals into paying the cybercriminals. Scammers are said to be using social media pages and websites for this purpose.

The Uttarakhand Police posted a video on YouTube earlier this month, warning travellers to be cautious when booking helicopter tickets online. The video also states that the police have blocked 37 such social media pages that were found to be associated with the scam, while the report indicates that even more pages have been blocked.

Meanwhile, pilgrims have been urged to avoid persons who approach them claiming to be an agent or representative of helicopter services. They have also been asked to report fraudulent websites or social media pages to the Uttarakhand STF by calling 1930 or emailing ccps.deh@uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in.

Further, the government suggests that when devotees visit any websites for helicopter ticket booking, they should verify their authenticity first. It should be noted that the official portal for all helicopter bookings for Kedarnath is hosted by the IRCTC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kedarnath Yatra, Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Scam, Online Scam, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T With 7,000mAh Batteries Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Booking Online Scam: Uttarakhand Police STF Reportedly Cracks Down on Cybercriminals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Ultra Set to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Kedarnath Yatra Helicopter Booking Online Scam: Uttarakhand Police STF Reportedly Cracks Down on Cybercriminals
  2. Microsoft's Xbox Handheld Plans Reportedly Shelved; Company to Optimise Windows 11 Gaming Performance
  3. Disney+ Expands Subscriber Perks, Including Movie Premieres
  4. Google, DOJ to Make Final Push in US Search Antitrust Case
  5. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T With 7,000mAh Batteries Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  6. Vivo T4 Ultra Launch in India Teased; Company Hints at Periscope Telephoto Camera With 100x Zoom
  7. Perplexity Labs Launched With Ability to Generate Spreadsheets, Reports and Create Web Apps
  8. Oppo Find N5 Flip Reportedly in Development, Schematics Hint at Updated Design With New Camera Layout
  9. Vivo TWS Air 3 With Spatial Audio, Up to 45-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 17 Said to Feature Larger Screen With Long-Awaited Refresh Rate Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »