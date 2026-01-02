The Moto X70 Air Pro will soon be launched in China by the Lenovo-owned tech firm, and the smartphone has now been listed on the TENAA certification database. The listing reveals the device's full hardware specifications ahead of its official debut. The company has already teased a slim design and a periscope camera. The upcoming handset is expected to debut in China later this month and could launch globally, including in India, under Motorola's Signature branding or as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Moto X70 Air Pro Specifications (Expected)

The TENAA listing (via TheTechOutlook) for the purported Moto X70 Air Pro (with the model number XT2603-1) reveals that the phone will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264 x 2780 pixels) OLED panel. It is said to carry an octa core chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, indicating that it could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm.

This contradicts earlier claims that the Pro version of the Moto X70 could use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5. Previous Geekbench listings further suggested that the phone will come with an Adreno 829 GPU and run on Android 16 out of the box.

The Moto X70 Air Pro could be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, paired with internal storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and up to 1TB. The listing does not mention expandable storage support.

At the back, the Moto X70 Air Pro is expected to house a triple-camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Motorola has already teased AI-powered imaging features for the device.

The listing on the certification website also suggests that the Moto X70 Air Pro will pack a 5,100mAh-rated battery. The handset has previously appeared on the 3C certification platform with support for 90W wired fast charging, and it is widely expected to support wireless charging as well. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to handle biometric authentication for the Moto X70 Air Pro, while sensors such as a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor are also confirmed. The phone measures 162.1×76.4×7.0 mm and weighs around 187g, pointing to a slim and lightweight design despite its large screen, according to the listing.