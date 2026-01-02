Technology News
English Edition

Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch

A new listing for the Moto X70 Air Pro suggests it might not be equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chip after all.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 10:47 IST
Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola introduced the Moto X70 Air (pictured) in China in October

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Moto X70 Air Pro could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • The handset is expected to get a 3x 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens
  • The Moto X70 Air Pro may pack a 5,100mAh cell with 90W charging
Advertisement

The Moto X70 Air Pro will soon be launched in China by the Lenovo-owned tech firm, and the smartphone has now been listed on the TENAA certification database. The listing reveals the device's full hardware specifications ahead of its official debut. The company has already teased a slim design and a periscope camera. The upcoming handset is expected to debut in China later this month and could launch globally, including in India, under Motorola's Signature branding or as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Moto X70 Air Pro Specifications (Expected)

The TENAA listing (via TheTechOutlook) for the purported Moto X70 Air Pro (with the model number XT2603-1) reveals that the phone will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264 x 2780 pixels) OLED panel. It is said to carry an octa core chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz, indicating that it could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm.

This contradicts earlier claims that the Pro version of the Moto X70 could use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5. Previous Geekbench listings further suggested that the phone will come with an Adreno 829 GPU and run on Android 16 out of the box.

The Moto X70 Air Pro could be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, paired with internal storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and up to 1TB. The listing does not mention expandable storage support.

At the back, the Moto X70 Air Pro is expected to house a triple-camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. On the front, the phone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. Motorola has already teased AI-powered imaging features for the device.

The listing on the certification website also suggests that the Moto X70 Air Pro will pack a 5,100mAh-rated battery. The handset has previously appeared on the 3C certification platform with support for 90W wired fast charging, and it is widely expected to support wireless charging as well. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is expected to handle biometric authentication for the Moto X70 Air Pro, while sensors such as a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor are also confirmed. The phone measures 162.1×76.4×7.0 mm and weighs around 187g, pointing to a slim and lightweight design despite its large screen, according to the listing.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Moto X70 Air Pro, Moto X70 Air Pro Launch, Moto X70 Air Pro Specifications, Moto X70 Air Pro Features, Moto X70 Air, Moto X70 Air Series, Motorola, Motorola Signature, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India for Improved Connectivity
Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CNAP vs Truecaller: Which Is Better at Identifying Spam Calls?
  2. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  3. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Visits TDRA Website
  5. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  6. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Appearance on TDRA Certification Website Hints at Upcoming Launch
  2. Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch
  3. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India for Improved Connectivity
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Reportedly Evade Price Hike Amid RAM Shortage; Launch Date Tipped
  5. Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies
  6. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
  7. CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App
  8. Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT
  9. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  10. New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »