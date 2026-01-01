Technology News
English Edition

Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies

Quantum haloscope experiments push the search for dark matter axions into new high-mass regions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 January 2026 18:10 IST
Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies

Photo Credit: QUAX Collaboration

Quantum haloscope setup used to search for dark matter axions at high frequencies.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The quantum haloscope targets unexplored dark matter axion masses
  • High-frequency search uses strong magnetic fields and cavities
  • No detection yet, but key models are now constrained
Advertisement

Scientists searching for dark matter have announced fresh results from a quantum-powered experiment designed to detect axions, particle candidates for what physicists believe is a dominant form of the universe's mass that we barely see. Axions are so ultralight and barely interact with normal matter at all, which makes them hard to pin down. A special instrument known as a haloscope was used by researchers from the QUAX collaboration of Italy to test if axions could themselves transform into weak light signals in a strong magnetic field. While no direct signal was detected, the study marks a major technical step forward.

According to a Phys.org report, the results were published in Physical Review Letters and describe the QUAX collaboration's latest high-frequency axion search. The team used a microwave cavity placed inside a powerful magnetic field, where axions are expected to transform into photons. It would manifest in the form of a very weak excess signal buried in background noise that must be identified by ultra-sensitive quantum-limited amplifiers.

The experiment extended the search for axion masses above 40 microelectronvolts, a range predicted by recent theories to be characteristic of this class of dark-matter candidates. Making the cavity adjustable changed the frequency range, enabling scientists to survey multiple possible axion masses with one setup.

QUAX Haloscope Sets New Limits on Axion Dark Matter Models

Although no axion signal was observed, researchers say the system demonstrated stable operation, tunability, and the ability to explore mass ranges previously out of reach. The absence of detection helps rule out some theoretical models rather than disproving the axion itself.

Future plans aim to enhance sensitivity, broaden frequency range, and automate the haloscope; axion detection would confirm dark matter directly.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Dark matter, axions, haloscope, Quantum Physics, Particle Physics, Cosmology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Use Flexible OLED Screens Sourced From Chinese Supplier: Report
Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed

Related Stories

Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. CNAP vs Truecaller: Which Is Better at Identifying Spam Calls?
  3. Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies
  4. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
#Latest Stories
  1. Quantum Haloscope Sharpens the Search for Dark Matter Axions at Higher Frequencies
  2. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
  3. CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App
  4. Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT
  5. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  6. New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools
  7. NASA’s Chandra Spots Champagne Cluster Formed by a Massive Galaxy Collision
  8. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars
  9. Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India
  10. Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »