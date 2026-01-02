Technology News
BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India for Improved Connectivity

BSNL says VoWiFi helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost to its subscribers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 January 2026 09:43 IST
BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India for Improved Connectivity

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL previously expand its VoWiFi service to West and South Zone circles in the country

Highlights
  • BSNL customers can now make calls and send messages over Wi-Fi
  • VoWiFi is claimed to improve connectivity in low-signal and indoor areas
  • The Wi-Fi Calling service is free for all BSNL subscribers
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the nationwide rollout of the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service on Thursday, for all telecom circles in India. With this move, the state-owned telecom service provider (TSP) has caught up with private players like Airtel and Jio, which have long offered access to VoWiFi. This technology allows subscribers to make and receive voice calls and messages over Wi-Fi, delivering enhanced connectivity in challenging environments.

BSNL's VoWiFi Service in India

The VoWiFi service, also known as Wi-Fi Calling, is now available to all BSNL customers across all telecom circles in India. Its nationwide rollout marks an important step in the telecom operator's network modernisation programme, BSNL said in a press note.

VoWiFi is said to be beneficial in rural and remote areas, where mobile coverage is limited. It also improves connectivity in areas with weak mobile signal, such as homes, offices, basements, and remote locations. The technology leverages a stable Wi-Fi connection, such as BSNL Bharat Fibre and other broadband services, to make and receive voice calls and messages.

It is an IMS-based service that supports handovers between mobile networks and Wi-Fi.

As per BSNL, calls are made through the subscriber's existing phone number and dialler app, without the need for any third-party applications. The telecom operator claims it also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost to its subscribers.

VoWiFi is supported on most modern smartphones. To avail of this service, customers can enable the Wi-Fi Calling feature in their phone's settings. They can visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or contact the BSNL helpline, 18001503, for device compatibility and support.

VoWiFi also helps reduce network congestion and is offered free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls.

Major telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have offered Wi-Fi calling support for several years now, typically at no extra cost.

The nationwide rollout of BSNL's VoWiFi service builds upon its expansion to the West and South Zone circles in October. DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal made this announcement during the telecom operator's silver jubilee celebrations on October 2.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL VoWiFi
