Samsung is expected to unveil several smartphones in 2026, headlined by the flagship Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Details, including key specifications and launch date, of the aforementioned handsets have now surfaced ahead of their anticipated debut. According to a report, the Galaxy S26 series will not receive a price hike, amid rising prices of its competitors due ot the RAM shortage. The handsets could be launched in February. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are reportedly lighter than their predecessors.

A recent report out of South Korea suggests that Samsung has decided against raising the prices of the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company reportedly aims to simultaneously protect its market share and profitability by defending the sales volume.

The report reiterated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25 at an event held in San Francisco. The purported lineup is rumoured to comprise three models — Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could go on sale in March. This contradicts previous leaks that suggested late January as the likely launch window. The handsets were anticipated to go on sale beginning in early February.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to stick to the July launch timeline for the next-generation foldables, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Key Specs (Leaked)

According to the report, the standard Galaxy S26 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. If this is accurate, it suggests an upgrade over the previous Galaxy S25, which was backed by a 4,000mAh cell.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ may get camera upgrades, with added support for "3x zoom HDR shooting".The report also mentions the chipsets that the Galaxy S26 series could be powered by.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC globally. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ may also use the recently announced Exynos 2600 in select markets, continuing the brand's tradition of using two different chipsets for its flagships, based on the region.

Moving on to the foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly weigh about 200g, which is 15g less than the current Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is also expected to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery, compared to Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh cell. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could also be about 38g lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at 150g.