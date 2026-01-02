Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Reportedly Evade Price Hike Amid RAM Shortage; Launch Date Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Reportedly Evade Price Hike Amid RAM Shortage; Launch Date Tipped

Samsung reportedly aims to simultaneously protect its market share and profitability by defending the sales volume.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 January 2026 09:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Reportedly Evade Price Hike Amid RAM Shortage; Launch Date Tipped

The Galaxy S25 series was launched in January 2025

Highlights
  • The lineup is tipped to include Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to weigh around 150g
Samsung is expected to unveil several smartphones in 2026, headlined by the flagship Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Details, including key specifications and launch date, of the aforementioned handsets have now surfaced ahead of their anticipated debut. According to a report, the Galaxy S26 series will not receive a price hike, amid rising prices of its competitors due ot  the RAM shortage. The handsets could be launched in February. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 are reportedly lighter than their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price, Launch Date (Leaked)

A recent report out of South Korea suggests that Samsung has decided against raising the prices of the Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company reportedly aims to simultaneously protect its market share and profitability by defending the sales volume.

The report reiterated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25 at an event held in San Francisco. The purported lineup is rumoured to comprise three models — Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series could go on sale in March. This contradicts previous leaks that suggested late January as the likely launch window. The handsets were anticipated to go on sale beginning in early February.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to stick to the July launch timeline for the next-generation foldables, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Key Specs (Leaked)

According to the report, the standard Galaxy S26 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. If this is accurate, it suggests an upgrade over the previous Galaxy S25, which was backed by a 4,000mAh cell.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ may get camera upgrades, with added support for "3x zoom HDR shooting".The report also mentions the chipsets that the Galaxy S26 series could be powered by.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC globally. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ may also use the recently announced Exynos 2600 in select markets, continuing the brand's tradition of using two different chipsets for its flagships, based on the region.

Moving on to the foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly weigh about 200g, which is 15g less than the current Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is also expected to pack a larger 5,000mAh battery, compared to Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh cell. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could also be about 38g lighter than its predecessor, tipping the scales at 150g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

