OnePlus Nord 6 Appearance on TDRA Certification Website Hints at Upcoming Launch

OnePlus Nord 6 appeared on the TDRA website with the model number CPH2795.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 January 2026 11:03 IST
OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured) was launched in July 2025

  • OnePlus Nord 6 appeared on the TDRA website
  • It was previously listed on Malaysia’s SIRIM database
  • OnePlus Ace 6 was unveiled in the Chinese market in October
OnePlus Nord 6, the purported successor to the company's midrange Nord 5 model, has now been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. It was previously listed on Malaysia's SIRIM database. While we still don't know when the handset will be launched, reports suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. It is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch as Rebranded Version  of OnePlus Ace 6

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 has appeared on the TDRA website, listed under model number CPH2795 and equipment registration number ER55010/25. The listing confirms the exact moniker. The model number was previously spotted on the SIRIM website. However, the TDRA listing does not reveal any features about the OnePlus Nord 6.

oneplus nord 6 tdra OnePlus Nord 6

Photo Credit: TDRA

 

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 5. It is likely to be introduced in the middle of the second quarter of this year as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6.

Recent leaks claimed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will come with a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Like the OnePlus Ace 6, the purported OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69 K-rated build for dust and water resistance. It could feature a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 6 was unveiled in the Chinese market in October with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 6 Features, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 5
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch

