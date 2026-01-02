OnePlus Nord 6, the purported successor to the company's midrange Nord 5 model, has now been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website. It was previously listed on Malaysia's SIRIM database. While we still don't know when the handset will be launched, reports suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6. It is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord 6 Expected to Launch as Rebranded Version of OnePlus Ace 6

The upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 has appeared on the TDRA website, listed under model number CPH2795 and equipment registration number ER55010/25. The listing confirms the exact moniker. The model number was previously spotted on the SIRIM website. However, the TDRA listing does not reveal any features about the OnePlus Nord 6.

Photo Credit: TDRA

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 with upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 5. It is likely to be introduced in the middle of the second quarter of this year as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6.

Recent leaks claimed that the OnePlus Nord 6 will come with a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Like the OnePlus Ace 6, the purported OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to offer an IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69 K-rated build for dust and water resistance. It could feature a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 6 was unveiled in the Chinese market in October with a starting price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.