Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam

Airtel is said to have informed the government and TRAI about approaching Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 17:18 IST
Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam

Photo Credit: Reuters

Earlier this month, Airtel introduced an AI-powered solution for emails, WhatsApp, and more

Highlights
  • Airtel reportedly mentioned the high number of cybercrimes in 2024
  • 1.7 million cybercrimes reportedly resulted in losses of Rs. 11,000 crore
  • The joint initiative is said to focus on phishing and URL-based scams
Airtel has reportedly approached Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to propose a joint initiative against fraud and scams. As per the report, Airtel has informed the government, as well as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), about approaching the two major telecom service providers. The company reportedly highlighted the rising instances of online scams and fraud in India in the previous year as the reason behind taking a proactive measure. Notably, Airtel recently introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) fraud detection solution for communication platforms and apps.

Airtel Reportedly Wants to Take Joint Action Against Online Scams

According to a PTI report, Airtel wrote separate letters to the telecom operators and flagged the exponential rise of cybercrimes. Citing data, it reportedly mentioned that the country registered more than 1.7 million cybercrime complaints in the first nine months of 2024. The cumulative financial losses from these reported crimes are said to be more than Rs. 11,000 crore.

Airtel's letter to Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti reported mentions that the “alarming” rise in the specific types of scams, such as phishing and URL-based scams, has led to the company asking for an industry-wide action against threat actors. “These sophisticated fraud schemes often exploit the gaps in coordination between service providers,” the telecom operator was quoted as saying.

Notably, in phishing scams, cybercriminals impersonate people familiar to the victim or members of a credible institution to lure them into revealing sensitive information such as passwords and bank details. Similarly, in URL-based scams, scammers trick individuals into opening and sharing sensitive information with malicious or fraudulent web links that appear to be genuine.

In the letter, Airtel reportedly also mentioned that it approached all telecom service providers in October 2024 to take collaborative action against the issue of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC). That proposal is said to have included actionable items such as mutually sharing details of corporate connections used to make marketing calls in a standardised format.

In May, Airtel announced the implementation of a multi-tier intelligence platform that uses AI to detect malicious websites. When a user tries to open such as website that has already been flagged by the telecom operator's system, the page loading process in blocked and instead, users are redirected to a page that details the potential threat.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Vi, Cybersecurity, Scams, Online Scams
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam
