Meesho Delisted 52 Lakh Counterfeit, Restricted Products in Past 6 Months: Details

Meesho said its "Project Suraksha" systems has detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts from accessing the platform.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 August 2023 16:37 IST
Meesho Delisted 52 Lakh Counterfeit, Restricted Products in Past 6 Months: Details

Photo Credit: Meesho

The delisted products account for less than 5 percent of the total Meesho listings

  • About 10 lakh restricted products were delisted
  • Meesho took down nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing products
  • Non-compliant listings represent 0.1 per cent of platform views

SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho has delisted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products in the past six months, the company said on Wednesday.

The total deactivated products account for less than 5 percent of the total products listed on Meesho's platform, a company official said.

Meesho said its "Project Suraksha" systems has detected and blocked over 12,000 bad actor accounts from accessing the platform.

"The project has yielded impressive results, with nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings and 10 lakh restricted products deactivated in the past six months. Since February, there has been an 80 per cent reduction in platform views for non-compliant listings, they now represent a mere 0.1 per cent of platform views," Meesho said in a statement.

Meesho Founder and Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal said the company leveraged advanced techniques in computer vision and natural language understanding to continuously fortify quality checks and effectively identify counterfeit products and bad actor sellers.

"We also have a dedicated quality and compliance team that proactively cross verifies automated signals and in turn enables us to combat fraudulent practices which builds trust with our users," Barnwal said.

Meesho has created a ‘Suraksha List' comprising around 1,800 brands which have been identified as high-risk for infringement and counterfeiting.

"By continuously investing in technology, enhancing quality checks, and forming strategic brand partnerships, we have significantly improved our ability to detect counterfeit products and protect our users from potential harm," Meesho CXO for Business, Utkrishta Kumar said.

Further reading: Meesho
