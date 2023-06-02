Technology News
E-Commerce Platform Meesho Crosses 500 Million App Downloads on Google Play, App Store

The company has achieved the 500 million download milestone in six years.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 June 2023 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: Meesho

Meesho's android app is the lightest e-commerce app in India on Play Store

Highlights
  • Meesho has achieved the 500 million download milestone in six years
  • It's 13.6 MB size make it compatible with low-end smartphones
  • India has 750-800 million people with smartphones and internet access

E-commerce platform Meesho has become the world's "fastest shopping app" to cross 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store, mobile data analytics provider has said.
The company has achieved the 500 million download milestone in six years, data.ai, formerly known as App Annie, said in a statement.

According to data.ai, over half of Meesho app downloads (274 million) came in 2022.

"Indian e-commerce platform Meesho has emerged as the world's fastest shopping app to cross 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store combined, reaching this milestone in six years," data.ai said.

According to data.ai, with just 13.6 MB size, Meesho's android app is the lightest e-commerce app in India on Play Store, which makes it compatible with low-end smartphones.

"We are delighted to partner with them and provide them with the insights they need to continue to grow their business," data.ai, Head of Insights, Lexi Sydow said.

Meesho, CXO for user growth, Megha Agarwal said India has 750-800 million people with smartphones and internet access, and it presents a huge opportunity for the company to spark the next wave of e-commerce adoption in India.

"This milestone is a great validation of our User-First mantra, which helps us continuously spot and address customer pain points to deliver an immaculate online shopping experience," Agarwal said.

Earlier, Meesho announced that it recorded 140 million annual transacting users on its platform in 2022.

Comments

Further reading: Meesho, E-commerce
