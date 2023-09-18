Technology News

Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next

Windows is hosting a "special event" on September 21, where it is expected to announce updates to its Surface lineup, among other updates.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 September 2023 22:51 IST
Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next

Microsoft is also creating a team to work on web services and Windows experiences

Highlights
  • Davuluri will report to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella
  • Microsoft has made big bets on generative AI
  • The rejigging of teams comes as Panay steps down after nearly 20 years

Microsoft's Pavan Davuluri will lead a team focused on Windows software, devices portfolio and semiconductor chips, the company said on Monday, while announcing the departure of longtime product chief Panos Panay.

The team led by Davuluri will "build silicon, systems and devices that span Windows, client and cloud for an AI world," according to a staff email by Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of experiences and devices group at Microsoft. Reuters has seen a copy of the email.

Microsoft has made big bets on generative AI, integrating the technology into a wide array of its products, including cloud, search and productivity software and services such as its Office suite.

The rejigging of teams comes as Panay steps down after nearly 20 years with the Redmond, Washington-based company, where he helmed the creation of the Surface line of computers and more recently oversaw the launch of the Windows 11 operating system.

Davuluri will report to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, the email said. 

Microsoft is also creating a team to work on web services and Windows experiences with a focus on AI-based offerings.

The company is hosting a "special event" on September 21, where it is expected to announce updates to its Surface lineup, among other updates.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows, Windows11 OS
Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets

Related Stories

Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  2. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  4. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  8. iOS 17 Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  9. iPhone 16 Pro With Larger Screen, Apple Watch X Coming in 2024: Gurman
  10. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  2. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
  3. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  5. Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked
  6. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC
  7. Disney Is Considering Selling Its Indian Streaming and TV Business, Reliance Is Among Potential Buyers
  8. Honor 100 Pro Might Launch in November, Tipped to Get 1.5K Resolution Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Moto Tab G84 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Specifications; Could Launch Soon
  10. iOS 17 With StandBy Mode, Contact Posters and More Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.