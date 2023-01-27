Photo Credit: Croma (screenshot)
Croma has extended its Republic Day 2023 special ‘Constitution of Joy' sale till January 29. You can still get your hands on select Apple products at a discounted price. Whether you're in the market for a new iPad, MacBook, or Apple Watch, there are plenty of deals available to help you save. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on Apple products on Croma today. The retailer is also offering bundled discount offers to HDFC Bank's credit card users during the sale.
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Rs. 83,900)
For intrested buyers looking for an Apple laptop, Apple's MacBook Air 2020 is available on Croma's Republic Day sale at Rs. 83,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900). The MacBook Air 2020 features the powerful M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This lightweight and portable laptop is focussed on productivity and entertainment experience. HDFC Bank's credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 10,000 instant discount during the sale.
Apple iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi (Rs. 27,900)
Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023 offers the perfect opportunity to purchase an entry-level Apple tablet at a discounted price. The iPad 9th Generation, now available at Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900), is a powerful device packed with features. With an A13 Bionic Chip, it's the ideal device for multitasking, gaming and streaming. Plus, you can avail an additional Rs. 3,000 instant discount when you pay using an HDFC Bank credit card, bringing the price down to Rs. 24,900, making it an even more attractive option.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) (Rs. 10,499)
The 2nd Generation AirPods are now available for Rs. 10,499 during Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023. Originally priced at Rs. 14,100, HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 instant discount. Apple AirPods feature hands-free control, all-day connectivity, fast and stable connections, and a sleek and innovative design.
Apple Watch SE (Rs. 27,990)
The Apple Watch SE is now available for Rs. 27,990 on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023. Originally priced at Rs. 29,900, HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail an additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount. With Apple Watch SE's advanced sensors and a large display, users can keep track of their health and fitness goals, stay connected with call and message notifications, and enjoy a wide range of customisable watch faces. Take advantage of this limited-time offer on Apple Watch SE on Croma's ongoing sale.
Apple 1 Meter USB 2.0 (Type-A) to Lightning Power/Charging USB Cable (Rs. 1,700)
The Apple 1 Meter USB 2.0 (Type-A) Lightning Power/Charging USB Cable is the perfect way to keep your Apple devices powered up and ready to go. This cable is built to last with its durable construction and premium materials. The 1-meter length provides plenty of room to move around while your device is charging. And with its lightning connector, you can easily charge and sync your iPhone or iPad. Available at a special price of Rs 1,700 on Croma during the Republic Day Sale 2023, which is a discount from its MRP of Rs. 1,800, it's a great deal for anyone looking for a reliable charging solution for their Apple devices.
Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering discounts on a wide range of the perfect Apple products. Interested buyers can find theirideal device without breaking the bank. Croma's Republic Day Sale 2023 has been extended till January 29, so head to Croma's online store and take advantage of these deals before they're gone!
