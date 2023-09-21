Technology News

OpenAI Unveils Its Latest Text-to-Image AI Tool Dall-E 3 That Uses ChatGPT for Prompts: Details

OpenAI said the latest version of the tool will have more safeguards such as limiting its ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 September 2023 10:15 IST
OpenAI Unveils Its Latest Text-to-Image AI Tool Dall-E 3 That Uses ChatGPT for Prompts: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI's race to create accurate text-to-image AI tools has several competitors

Highlights
  • Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers
  • It will be accessible via the API
  • OpenAI said the latest version of the tool will have more safeguards

OpenAI on Wednesday unveiled Dall-E 3, the latest version of its text-to-image tool that uses its wildly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT to help fill in prompts. Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October via the API, the company said. Users can type in a request for an image and tweak the prompt through conversations with ChatGPT.

"DALL-E 3 can translate nuanced requests into extremely detailed and accurate images," the company said in a statement. OpenAI said the latest version of the tool will have more safeguards such as limiting its ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content. The tool also has mitigations to decline requests that ask for images of a public figure by name, or those that ask for images in the style of a living artist.

OpenAI said creators could opt out of using some or all of their work used to train future text-to-image tools.

OpenAI's race to create accurate text-to-image AI tools has several competitors, including Alibaba's Tongyi Wanxiang, Midjourney and Stability AI, who continue to refine their image-generating models.

However, there are several concerns around AI-generated images. A Washington DC court in August ruled that a work of art created by AI without any human input could not be copyrighted under U.S. law.

OpenAI also faces several lawsuits. A trade group for US authors recently sued the artificial intelligence leader on behalf of writers including John Grisham and "Game of Thrones" novelist George R.R. Martin accusing the company of unlawfully training its chatbot ChatGPT on their work. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Dall-E 3, AI
Amazon Fall 2023 Launch Event: All the Biggest Announcements and Launches

Related Stories

OpenAI Unveils Its Latest Text-to-Image AI Tool Dall-E 3 That Uses ChatGPT for Prompts: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C53 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. iPhone 15 Can Be Availed for Just Rs. 74,900 With This Offer
  4. Jio AirFiber Launched in These Cities: See Plans, Internet Speed
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped: Here’s How Much It Might Cost
  6. OnePlus Open Confirmed to Launch Soon, Might Debut on This Date
  7. Amazon Alexa Is Finally Getting Generative AI
  8. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Come With a Camera Downgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Unveils Its Latest Text-to-Image AI Tool Dall-E 3 That Uses ChatGPT for Prompts: Details
  2. Amazon Fall 2023 Launch Event: All the Biggest Announcements and Launches
  3. ISRO's Aditya L1 Solar Mission Begins Studying Solar Wind, Collects Data on Energetic Particles
  4. WhatsApp Passkey Support Reportedly Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android: How It Works
  5. OnePlus Open Foldable Confirmed to Launch "Soon", Might Debut on October 19
  6. Ola Electric Plans to File Paperwork for Its $700 Million IPO by End of October: Details
  7. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Hands-on Video Leaked Online; Price in India Tipped
  8. MS Paint Updated With Support for Layers, Editing Transparent Images: Details
  9. Kaala Paani Release Date: Mona Singh-Led Survival Drama Series is out October 18 on Netflix
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Ditch 10x Telephoto Camera to Ship With a 5x Zoom Level Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.