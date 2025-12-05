Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision

OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision

The court stated that “io” and “iyO” are phonetically identical and both companies want to sell AI-powered computers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 December 2025 18:43 IST
OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision

Photo Credit: Reuters

The court agreed that OpenAI and Jony Ive’s launch jeopardised iyO’s fundraising efforts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The 9th Circuit Court has now upheld the TRO
  • Injunction followed iyO’s claim of brand confusion despite no sales
  • OpenAI removed promotion materials after initial ruling
Advertisement

OpenAI and Jony Ive's joint venture is going to remain nameless for a while, after a US court upheld the previous temporary restraining order (TRO) on using the name “io” for the brand. The recent development comes nearly six months after iyO, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup spun out of Google's Moonshot Factory, filed a trademark complaint. Due to phonetic similarities and similar nature of the products made by the companies, the court has agreed with the complaint and rules in favour of the plaintiff.

OpenAI, Jony Ive Venture Loses Appeal Over io Branding

According to the official documents issued on December 4 (via Daily Journal), the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in its ruling that it agreed with the lower court's TRO against OpenAI, its Co-Founders and partner companies over their use of “io” branding in hardware and promotional materials. The dispute arose after iyO filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and likely consumer confusion.

iyO argued that despite not yet selling hardware, the high-profile announcement and advertising by OpenAI and the associated Iproducts had already caused “reverse confusion.” For the unaware, in reverse confusion, a larger and newer brand overshadows smaller senior users, leading consumers to associate the established company with the newcomer's products. The Ninth Circuit agreed that the May 2025 launch video and promotional materials constituted an advertisement sufficient for an injunction, even in absence of actual product sales.

OpenAI had argued the case was premature because no devices had been launched and marketing was not yet active. The court rejected this argument, finding that publicity alone can constitute trademark use under US law. “Trademark infringement does not require actual sale of goods or services,” the decision notes.

As a result, OpenAI and its partners are barred from using the “io” name in connection with the disputed hardware and must refrain from any branding or marketing that could violate the injunction. Promotional pages and videos originally announcing the venture have since been taken down or scrubbed from websites and social media, as previously reported.

It should be noted that the scope of the law only stops OpenAI and Ive's joint venture from using the io brand for any AI-powered voiced interface computer devices, since that is exactly the space iyO operates in. Its usage elsewhere is not protected under the TRO.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Jony Ive, iyO, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal

Related Stories

OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cloudflare Is Down Again For the Second Time in Weeks: See Affected Sites
  2. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  3. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  4. Airtel Discontinues These Prepaid Recharge Packs in India
  5. OnePlus 15R Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Will Launch in India Soon via This E-Commerce Platform
  8. Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2025: Here Are Our Top Picks
  9. OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 â Dec 7): Know What to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  2. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  3. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Details: When, Where to Watch Tamil-Language Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Netflix to Buy Warner Bros. in $72 Billion Cash, Stock Deal
  6. George Clooney-Starrer Jay Kelly Now Streaming on Netflix: All You Need to Know
  7. Google's Year in Search 2025 Reveals Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro and Other AI Search Features Launched in India 2025
  8. Poco C85 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Days Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications
  9. Polar Loop Screen-Free Fitness Tracker Launched in India With Up to Eight Days of Battery Life: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 17S Pro Said to Be in Development, Could Launch After Xiaomi 17 Ultra Debuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »