Technology News
English Edition

Oracle to Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees

The layoffs come amid Oracle steps up spending on AI infrastructure in an effort to better compete with cloud rivals Alphabet and Amazon.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2026 12:49 IST
Oracle to Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees

Photo Credit: Reuters

Late on Tuesday, Oracle said it will lay off 491 employees working remotely in the US

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oracle had about 162,000 full-time employees globally as of May 2025
  • Shares of the firm are down about 29 percent this year so far
  • More than 70 tech companies have cut around 40,480 jobs so far in 2026
Advertisement

Cloud computing firm Oracle is laying off thousands of employees, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Late on Tuesday, Oracle said it will lay off 491 employees working remotely in Washington state and at its Seattle offices effective June 1, according to a notice filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The job cuts are part of a "reduction in force and other terminations," Oracle said, adding that its Seattle sites will remain open. The company had about 162,000 full-time employees globally as of May 2025.

The WARN Act requires employers to provide at least 60 days' notice ahead of layoffs.

Oracle declined to comment on the CNBC report, although several social media users on Reddit, X and anonymous workplace network Blind, shared details of the potential cuts, fuelling uncertainty and confusion among employees.

The layoffs come amid Oracle steps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure in an effort to better compete with cloud rivals, such as Alphabet and Amazon.

In a March filing, Oracle said it expects total costs tied to its fiscal 2026 restructuring plan to reach up to $2.1 billion (roughly Rs.19,556 crore), largely driven by employee severance and related expenses.

Shares in the company climbed more than 5 percent in afternoon trade, but remained down about 29 percent this year so far.

Meanwhile, more than 70 tech companies have cut around 40,480 jobs so far this year, per Layoffs.fyi, as companies increasingly reallocate resources toward AI, heightening fears of AI-driven disruptions among workers.

Last week, Meta laid off a few hundred employees across multiple teams, a source told Reuters. Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that Meta was planning sweeping layoffs that could affect 20 percent or more of its workforce.

© Thomson Reuters 2026

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oracle, Oracle Layoffs, AI
iQOO 15 Apex Edition Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Oracle to Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »