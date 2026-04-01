The iQOO 15 Apex Edition was launched in India on Wednesday. It arrives as a special edition variant of the Vivo sub-brand's latest flagship handset, the iQOO 15. The iQOO 15 Apex Edition joins the existing Alpha and Legend colourways. Like the original model, it is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The handset sports a 6.85-inch display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO 15 Apex packs a 7,000mAh battery.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Price in India, Availability

The price of the iQOO 15 Apex Edition in India begins at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB configuration, priced at Rs. 79,999. As part of the pre-booking offers, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000, bringing down the effective sale price of both variants to Rs. 66,999 and Rs. 73,999, respectively.

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition is available for pre-order beginning today. Customers will be able to purchase the handset on April 6 at 12pm IST, via iQOO india website, Amazon, Vivo exclusive stores, Reliance Digital, and retail stores across the country. Those who pre-book the handset are eligible to receive a complimentary iQOO TWS worth Rs. 1,899. There's also a no-cost EMI offer for up to 12 months.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) iQOO 15 Apex Edition runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is promised to receive five Android upgrades and seven years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS4.1 internal storage, and a Q3 supercomputing chip. For optics, the iQOO 15 Apex Edition carries a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition comes with an IP68 + IP69-rated build. It packs a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.