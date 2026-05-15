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  • UIDAI Urges Users to Download New Aadhaar App; mAadhaar App to Be 'Retired' Soon

UIDAI Urges Users to Download New Aadhaar App; mAadhaar App to Be 'Retired' Soon

UIDAI said that the new Aadhaar app is designed to offer a “smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey.”

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 18:25 IST
UIDAI Urges Users to Download New Aadhaar App; mAadhaar App to Be 'Retired' Soon

New Aadhaar app allows cardholders to store their Aadhaar card in a verifiable credential digital format

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Highlights
  • The new Aadhaar app is available for both Android and iOS users
  • It supports biometric locking, QR code sharing, and facial login features
  • Users can store up to five Aadhaar profiles for family members
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The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday announced that the existing mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued. It has encouraged users to migrate to the recently launched Aadhaar app. Available on both the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android, it is aimed at helping citizens securely store their Aadhaar information, keep it updated, and share it with others. The new app carries features like QR-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication, biometric lock controls, and selective information sharing.

UIDAI Confirms mAadhaar App Is Going Away 

In an official post on X, UIDAI confirmed that the mAadhaar app is “retiring soon”. The statutory body also highlighted that the new Aadhaar app is designed to offer a “smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey.” The new Aadhaar app supports 13 Indian languages for improved accessibility across regions.

According to UIDAI, one of the biggest additions in the new Aadhaar app is support for QR-based Aadhaar sharing and offline identity verification. It allows users to verify their identity without revealing their Aadhaar number through a feature called Selective Share. This enables them to choose exactly what information they want to share, including their photograph, name, age, gender, mobile number, address, or Aadhaar status. T

The app also generates a QR code that can be scanned at authorised terminals for identity verification. UIDAI says the app also allows users to update Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and addresses directly. They can add up to five family members to their account through the Profile section.

There are biometric locking controls, too. It can be used to lock a citizen's fingerprint, face, and iris authentication data to prevent unauthorised usage. The lock can later be removed through the app if required. However, UIDAI notes that losing access to the linked phone number or smartphone may also lock users out of Aadhaar-related services temporarily.

UIDAI has not clarified whether data stored inside the older mAadhaar app will not automatically transfer to the new Aadhaar app. Existing users will therefore need to manually set up their profiles again after downloading the updated application.

How to Download and Register for the New Aadhaar App

The new Aadhaar app is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS, respectively.

  1. Open the Aadhaar app and select your preferred language
  2. Register for the app, either using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or a different mobile number. The latter will require some extra authentication.
  3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and complete the SMS verification by entering the OTP
  4. Once completed, you will be prompted to perform a facial authentication. Ensure that there is sufficient lighting in the background and remove spectacles, if any.
  5. Now, enter a six-digit password that will be used to access the app
  6. You will now be redirected to the app's home page, where you can access your Aadhaar card, share it with others, and add a biometric lock
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Further reading: Aadhaar app, Aadhaar app features, Aadhaar App Update, mAadhaar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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