Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • Layoffs in 2025 (July Sep): Google, xAI, Fiverr, Salesforce, Oracle and More Fire Over 10K Workers Amid AI Push

Layoffs in 2025 (July-Sep): Google, xAI, Fiverr, Salesforce, Oracle and More Fire Over 10K Workers Amid AI Push

Salesforce tops the list of companies conducting mass layoffs, after cutting 4,000 roles in August.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 September 2025 14:48 IST
Layoffs in 2025 (July-Sep): Google, xAI, Fiverr, Salesforce, Oracle and More Fire Over 10K Workers Amid AI Push

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mohamed Hassan

Indian firm Head Digital Works handed the pink slip to 500 employees earlier this month

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI remains the biggest reason behind layoffs in the last two months
  • Google fired 200 contractors working with Gemini and AI products
  • Microsoft’s layoffs have continued for five months straight
Advertisement

The post-pandemic period has not been easy on tech professionals. Every year since 2021, major tech companies have laid off employees in large numbers. The job market has been severely affected by the revenue slowdown due to the world returning to normal after an extended lockdown, and the simultaneous rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-led automation. Things did not improve in the first half of 2025 either, as various market conditions and external factors led to more than 75,000 workers losing employment.

In July, Gadgets 360 reported that the mass layoffs in the first half of the year were led by global tech giants such as Intel, Microsoft, Meta, and HP. Now, nine months into the year, the job cuts do not appear to be stopping. In the 64 days between now and our previous report, more than 10,000 professionals have received the pink slip again. Let us take a look at the companies that contributed to the layoff numbers and the circumstances that resulted in the move. We have also added a comprehensive list at the bottom, in case you want the information at a glance.

Tech Layoff: Google Unexpectedly Fires Contractors Working on Gemini

According to Wired, more than 200 contractors who were tasked with evaluating and improving Google's Gemini and other AI products were laid off in August. The pink slip was reportedly handed out at a time when the workers were protesting the tech giant's working conditions and pay.

Citing unnamed workers affected in the layoff, the report claimed that Google had outsourced its AI rating work to Hitachi-owned GlobalLogic and other outsourcing agencies. The professionals, who are subject-matter experts, essentially rate the responses generated by Gemini and other AI models based on accuracy, comprehensiveness, and other factors. Google did not disclose the reason behind the layoff.

Tech Layoff: Elon Musk's xAI Fires 500 Employees

In a twist of events, Elon Musk's AI firm xAI fired more than 500 staffers last week, Business Insider reported. All of the laid-off employees reportedly belonged to the company's data annotation team.

"After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we've decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritisation of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles. This strategic pivot will take effect immediately. As part of this shift in focus, we no longer need most generalist AI tutor positions, and your employment with xAI will conclude," an email obtained by the publication mentioned.

The fired employees reportedly played a role in categorising raw data and helping Grok contextually understand the world.

Tech Layoff: Fiverr Fires 30 Percent of Workforce to Become AI-First

Fiverr, a popular freelance services marketplace, let go of 250 employees on Monday. The company's Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the layoff and said it was part of the company's restructuring to an AI-first model.

This essentially means using AI to automate workflows and eliminating human roles with those of AI systems. “This transformation requires a painful reset, and as we make it, we will be parting ways with approximately 250 team members across the different departments, resulting in a smaller and flatter organisation,” Kaufman said.

The CEO also highlighted that the new infrastructure will focus on a smaller team with “greater productivity and far fewer management layers.”

Tech Layoffs: Salesforce Pushes for AI Automation, Fires 4,000 Staffers

The enterprise-focused cloud-based software company has been pushing heavily for AI. It is not only introducing new AI features in its products, but also using it to restructure the organisation and eliminate roles. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff highlighted earlier this month that the company reduced headcount from 9,000 to 5,000 due to AI-led automation, as per a Business Insider report. Calling the rise of AI the “most exciting months of my career,” he explained that AI agents were replacing individuals in its customer support division.

A company spokesperson told the publication that the biggest contributor towards this was the Agentforce system, which began handling support cases on its own, making human employees redundant. “We've successfully redeployed hundreds of employees into other areas like professional services, sales, and customer success,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Tech Layoffs: Head Digital Works' Regulatory Pains

Somewhat of an anomaly, Indian company Head Digital Works laid off 500 employees earlier this month, Entrackr reported. But the reason was not AI. The company behind A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Cricket.com, reportedly reduced its workforce by 71 percent after the Government brought the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, into force, banning real-money games.

The company CEO, Siddharth Sharma, said in a statement that the “recent regulatory changes necessitated this step,” and that it was handling the transition responsibly, "providing meaningful severance and support to those impacted.” Head Digital Works now reportedly has 200 employees.

Tech Layoff: Oracle's Headcount Reduction Said to Be Fueled by Its AI Growth

Oracle, an enterprise tech company specialising in database software and cloud infrastructure, reportedly handed the pink slip to nearly 300 employees last month. As per Pleasanton Weekly, the layoff message was shared with the affected workers around the same time the company announced that OpenAI's GPT-5 model was deployed across its databases and cloud applications. The company has not issued an official statement so far.

Tech Layoffs Between July and September 2025

While we have listed several companies and their layoff numbers above, the full list is much longer. According to data from Layoffs.fyi and research by Gadgets 360, the number of employees impacted by the ongoing layoffs is well above 10,000. This is a shocking number considering it has been only 64 days since our last report. Here's a breakdown of the tech layoffs that became public knowledge:

Serial Number Company Employees Laid Off Timeline
1 Salesforce 4,262 August - September, 2025
2 Oracle 688 August, 2025
3 Head Digital Works 500 September, 2025
4 xAI 500 September, 2025
5 Games 24x7 400 September, 2025
6 Mobile Premier League 300 September, 2025
7 Fiverr 250 September, 2025
8 Cisco 221 August, 2025
9 Google 200 August, 2025
10 Scale AI 200 July, 2025
11 Yotpo 200 August, 2025
12 Rivian 200 August, 2025
13 Zupee 170 September, 2025
14 Jamf 166 July, 2025
15 Atlassian 161 July, 2025
16 Clear 150 August, 2025

 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Layoff, Google, xAI, Fiverr, Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300

Related Stories

Layoffs in 2025 (July-Sep): Google, xAI, Fiverr, Salesforce, Oracle and More Fire Over 10K Workers Amid AI Push
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Revealed Ahead of Amazon GIF Sale
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
  3. iQOO 15 Design Leak Reveals Colour-Changing Panel: See Benchmark Scores
  4. Amazon Sale: iPhone 15 Price to Drop Below Rs. 45,000
  5. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  6. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glasses Are Here With a Massive Camera Upgrade
  7. Redmi K90 Specifications Leaked, May Launch With This Flagship Chipset
  8. Meta's Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Get a Screen, Brings New Features
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Discover Update Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Up With Gadgets 360
  2. iOS 26 Update With Liquid Glass Design Causes Optical Illusions, Users Claim
  3. Crypto Market Rallies After US Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises to $117,300
  4. Apple Reportedly Aims for Double-Digit Growth in iPhone Shipments in 2026; iPhone Fold to Be Produced in India
  5. OpenAI Updates ChatGPT With Controls to Adjust GPT-5 Thinking Duration
  6. Redmi K90 Listed on 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  7. iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance
  8. Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Next Yakuza Game Reportedly Leaks on Its Website Ahead of RGG Summit
  10. DJI Mini 5 Pro With a 50-Megapixel 1-Inch CMOS Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »