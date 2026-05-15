Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 series was launched in India earlier this month. While the Nord CE series does not get the cutting-edge specifications as the number series or the Nord 6 model, in its price segment, it is a popular choice. However, if you're after an OnePlus smartphone with a more aspirational set of features across display, chipset, camera, and battery without burning a hole in your pocket, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 might be the best bet for you.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Discounts and Offers

After opening the summer-focused sale for all users on May 8, Amazon's website and mobile app now showcase a wide range of products with lucrative discounts, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Individuals can find between five and 65 percent discounts on products during the sale. Additionally, HDFC bank cardholders can also avail of another 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500 when transacting with the said instrument. Prime members can also find offers to get additional cashback, exclusive coupons, and more.

One of the key highlights during the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the OnePlus 15, which was launched in November 2025, and gets a 10 percent direct discount on the website to bring down its price to Rs. 77,999. The e-commerce giant also offers options for extra savings and no-cost EMI payments. Let us take a look at the best OnePlus deals.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Phones

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