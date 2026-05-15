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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the OnePlus 15 will be available for Rs. 77,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 May 2026 17:50 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

The Amazon Great Summer Sale lists various OnePlus smartphones at a discounted price

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Highlights
  • The sale started for all users on May 8
  • HDFC bank cardholders can avail of another 10 percent discount
  • Prime members can also find exclusive offers on purchases
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The OnePlus Nord CE 6 series was launched in India earlier this month. While the Nord CE series does not get the cutting-edge specifications as the number series or the Nord 6 model, in its price segment, it is a popular choice. However, if you're after an OnePlus smartphone with a more aspirational set of features across display, chipset, camera, and battery without burning a hole in your pocket, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 might be the best bet for you.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Discounts and Offers

After opening the summer-focused sale for all users on May 8, Amazon's website and mobile app now showcase a wide range of products with lucrative discounts, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, speakers, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Individuals can find between five and 65 percent discounts on products during the sale. Additionally, HDFC bank cardholders can also avail of another 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 9,500 when transacting with the said instrument. Prime members can also find offers to get additional cashback, exclusive coupons, and more.

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One of the key highlights during the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the OnePlus 15, which was launched in November 2025, and gets a 10 percent direct discount on the website to bring down its price to Rs. 77,999. The e-commerce giant also offers options for extra savings and no-cost EMI payments. Let us take a look at the best OnePlus deals.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Phones

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 15 Rs. 86,999 Rs. 77,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 64,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 15R Rs. 54,999 Rs. 52,990 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 56,999 Rs. 41,998 Buy Here
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Here
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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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