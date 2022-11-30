Technology News
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines

YouTube says it removed more than 56 lakh videos for violating community guidelines globally

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 30 November 2022 13:57 IST
YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines

YouTube removed over 73.7 crore comments from the platform for violation of the guidelines

  • 1 percent comments were removed after they were flagged by users
  • 36 percent of videos were removed before they received a single view
  • 31 percent videos received between 1 and 10 views before the removal

YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company's community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. "Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.

Globally, YouTube removed over 56 lakh videos for violating community guidelines.

"Of the videos detected by machines, 36 percent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 percent received between 1 and 10 views before removal," the report said.

The video hosting platform removed over 73.7 crore comments from the platform for violation of the guidelines, the report said.

YouTube data shows 99 percent of the comments were removed after they were flagged by its automated system and only 1 percent were removed after they were flagged by its users.

The Alphabet-owned company recently said that it is bringing shopping features to its Shorts video service, as it looks to fortify its revenue against a drop in spending by recession-wary advertisers. The feature, being tested with eligible creators in the US, will allow them to tag products from their own stores. "Viewers in the US, India, Brazil, Canada, and Australia can see the tags and interact with them and we'll continue to bring tagging to more creators and geographies," a Google spokesperson said.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Community Guidelines, Google
iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
India Was Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022; Apple, Noise Led Respective Segments: Counterpoint
Qualcomm's Fastest Chipset Launched, and Review of the Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds

