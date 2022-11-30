YouTube has removed over 17 lakh videos uploaded from India during the July-September quarter for violating the company's community guidelines, the Google-owned firm said on Tuesday. "Between July and September 2022, in India over 1.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines," YouTube said in the Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the third quarter of 2022.

Globally, YouTube removed over 56 lakh videos for violating community guidelines.

"Of the videos detected by machines, 36 percent were removed before they received a single view, and 31 percent received between 1 and 10 views before removal," the report said.

The video hosting platform removed over 73.7 crore comments from the platform for violation of the guidelines, the report said.

YouTube data shows 99 percent of the comments were removed after they were flagged by its automated system and only 1 percent were removed after they were flagged by its users.

The Alphabet-owned company recently said that it is bringing shopping features to its Shorts video service, as it looks to fortify its revenue against a drop in spending by recession-wary advertisers. The feature, being tested with eligible creators in the US, will allow them to tag products from their own stores. "Viewers in the US, India, Brazil, Canada, and Australia can see the tags and interact with them and we'll continue to bring tagging to more creators and geographies," a Google spokesperson said.

