iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

iQoo 11 series is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 November 2022 13:49 IST
iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The iQoo 11 Pro Mint Green variant could sport a premium leather finish

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 Pro said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • It might support 200W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging
  • The iQoo 11 Pro could pack up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

iQoo 11 series is scheduled to launch in China and Malaysia on December 2. The company has so far confirmed that this lineup will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These handsets will also include the Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP). A new report has now surfaced that has suggested the complete specifications of the iQoo 11 Pro. This smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The report also includes design renders of the iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro that offer a look at the colour options for these upcoming smartphones.

According to a 91Mobiles report in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24), the iQoo 11 Pro will feature a curved display. Meanwhile, the vanilla iQoo 11 is said to feature a flat-screen. These smartphones are said to get Black, Mint Green, and BMW Motorsport Edition colour options. In addition, the Mint Green variant could boast a premium leather finish.

iQoo 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This iQoo smartphone might run on Android 13 with a custom OriginOS Forest skin on top. It will reportedly be offered in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

It could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. There could also be a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro might also get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

This smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The iQoo 11 Pro reportedly measures 164.7x75.3x9mm and weighs about 212g. It could feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Pro specifications, iQoo 11 series, iQoo 11, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
