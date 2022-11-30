iQoo 11 series is scheduled to launch in China and Malaysia on December 2. The company has so far confirmed that this lineup will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These handsets will also include the Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP). A new report has now surfaced that has suggested the complete specifications of the iQoo 11 Pro. This smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The report also includes design renders of the iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro that offer a look at the colour options for these upcoming smartphones.

According to a 91Mobiles report in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24), the iQoo 11 Pro will feature a curved display. Meanwhile, the vanilla iQoo 11 is said to feature a flat-screen. These smartphones are said to get Black, Mint Green, and BMW Motorsport Edition colour options. In addition, the Mint Green variant could boast a premium leather finish.

iQoo 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This iQoo smartphone might run on Android 13 with a custom OriginOS Forest skin on top. It will reportedly be offered in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

It could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. There could also be a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro might also get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

This smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The iQoo 11 Pro reportedly measures 164.7x75.3x9mm and weighs about 212g. It could feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well.

