Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Desktop PCs

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is set to last till August 8.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2023 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 with 11th Gen Intel i3 is offered in a black colour option

  • Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 comes with 380W quiet cooling
  • HP All-in-One PC comes with an anti-glare full-HD 27-inch IPS display
  • Asus Vivo AiO V222 is pre-loaded with Windows 11

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 began on August 3 and has some of the biggest discounts and deals on gadgets among other products. The sale is set to last till August 8. In addition to the offers stated, certain bank cardholders may be eligible for additional advantages when purchasing specified products. Some customers may be eligible for no-cost EMI alternatives on select products if specific payment method restrictions are met.

The sale offers discounts on devices in a variety of categories and price ranges. Here are some of the greatest desktop discounts you can get before the sale expires.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on desktop PCs

HP All-in-One PC (12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U)

This HP All-in-One desktop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and features a 27-inch full-HD anti-glare three-sided micro-edge display. It has 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and is presently available at a 15 percent discount, at Rs. 65,998, down from Rs. 77,772.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,998 (MRP: Rs. 77,772)

Asus Vivo AiO V222

This model is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver J5040 processor paired with dual 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes with a 21.5-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED-Backlit IPS LCD. Featuring an anti-glare display, it has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a peak brightness level of 250 nits. Priced usually at Rs. 42,990, it is currently listed at Rs. 27,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990)

Intel NUC 7 Essential Mini PC

This mini PC supports 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of memory storage. Running on Intel Celeron processors, it comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and has a memory card reader slot. Down almost 50 percent from its retail price of Rs. 22,000, the device is currently offered at the Freedom Festival sale for Rs. 11,497.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,497 (MRP: Rs. 22,000)

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 (11th Gen Intel i3)

Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, the All-in-One desktop is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16GB, and 512GB of SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB. It has integrated UHD Graphics and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The device comes with stereo speakers and a 720p webcam. Down 23 percent from the market price of Rs. 56,190, the desktop is now available at Rs. 42,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP: Rs. 56,190)

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5 Desktop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G)

This desktop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM that can be expanded to 32GB, and 512GB of SSD storage. It has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics and a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. The Lenovo desktop also has 380W silent cooling to improve gaming performance. Down 47 percent from its marked price of Rs. 99,890, it is now available at Rs. 52,752.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,752 (MRP Rs. 99,890)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
