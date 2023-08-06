Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Monitors

Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end on August 8

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2023
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Q-Series 24-inch monitor is offered in a Raven Black colour option

Highlights
  • Lenvo Q-Series 24-inch monitor comes with full-HD resolution
  • Acer EK220Q 21.5-inch has an integrated AMD FreeSync technology
  • The 24-inch Samsung monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale started on August 3 and is offering some of the best discounts and offers on electronics and other items. The sale is scheduled to end on August 8. Aside from the deals listed, certain bank cardholders may be qualified for additional benefits when purchasing specific products. Some customers may be eligible for no-cost EMI options on select products if they meet certain payment method conditions.

The sale brings discounts on electronics across categories and price segments. Here are some of the best deals on monitors you can grab before the sale ends.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on monitors

Lenovo ‎Q24i 20

This monitor from Lenovo flaunts a screen size of 23.8 inches with a full-HD resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels), a peak brightness of 300 nits and a refresh rate of 75Hz. With an aspect ratio of 16:9, it also comes with an anti-glare feature. Lenovo claims that the monitor has a NearEdgeless ultra-slim design which offers extremely thin bezels. It also offers height adjustment and can be mounted on walls. It carries three years of onsite warranty. The model listed usually at Rs. 20,890 is available during the sale at a 42 percent discount, at Rs. 12,097.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,097 (MRP: Rs. 20,890)

Acer ‎EK220Q H (21.5-inch)

This monitor comes with a 21.5-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) VA panel with a peak brightness of 250 nits and a refresh rate of 100Hz. Its 1 MS VRB response time claims to help reduce ghost and smearing effects of images. It features an edge-to-edge zero-frame design. Integrated AMD FreeSync technology with the monitor helps users experience smooth gameplay. The device also supports Bluelight Shield and flicker-less, low dimming. Now the monitor is available at a 23 percent discounted price of Rs. 5,896, down from its market price of Rs. 7,699.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,896 (MRP: Rs. 7,699)

Acer ‎HA270 (27-inch)

The full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS 27-inch ultra-thin display of this monitor comes with a refresh rate of 75Hz and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It supports VGA, HDMI, and Audio-In port connectivity. This monitor also comes with Bluelight Shield and flicker-less technology. Down from Rs. 21,900, the monitor is priced currently at Rs. 9,995, at a discount of more than 50 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,995 (MRP: Rs. 21,900)

Zebronics ‎AC32FHD LED

The 32-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED monitor features a curved display with a refresh rate of 75Hz, a peak brightness level of 250 nits and a dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1. In the box, it comes with a metal base, a metal stand, an input cable, a power adapter, a power cable and a user manual. It is also wall-mountable. Down 60 percent from Rs. 29,999, the monitor is available now during the Freedom Festival Sale at Rs. 11,996.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,996 (MRP: Rs. 29,999)

Samsung 2023 (24-inch)

This 24-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED monitor from Samsung comes with a refresh rate of 75Hz and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The Game Mode feature claims to adjust any game to fill the screen with every detail in view with adjustable colour and image contrast. Offered currently at almost a 50 percent discount, this monitor is priced at Rs. 8,597, down from Rs. 17,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,597 (MRP: Rs. 17,000)

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
