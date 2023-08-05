Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is down to Rs. 36,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900) on Amazon right now. You can exchange an old smartphone and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 32,100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Price: Rs. 36,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900)
TCL 40-inch S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV If you're looking for an affordable smart TV, the TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV is down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale this week. Amazon is also offering a flat discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the listed price if you claim a coupon available on the product page. The TV comes with standard 2-year manufacturer warranty. Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990)
