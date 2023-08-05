Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale has now entered its second day. The Independence Day special sale is live with hundreds of great deals and offers across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics. We're constantly scanning through these deals to bring you the best ones that offer great value.

Amazon's sale includes a 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 2,500) for SBI credit card users. In addition, Amazon is also offering a host of bundled offers in the form of product exchange, no-cost EMI payment options, and flat Rs. 100 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 1,000 using UPI.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.