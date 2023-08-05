Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Live Updates: Best Blockbuster Deals, Offers on Electronics

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is live with hundreds of great deals and offers

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 5 August 2023 12:02 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is down to Rs. 36,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900) on Amazon right now. You can exchange an old smartphone and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 32,100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Price: Rs. 36,899 (MRP Rs. 45,900)

TCL 40-inch S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV If you're looking for an affordable smart TV, the TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV is down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale this week. Amazon is also offering a flat discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the listed price if you claim a coupon available on the product page. The TV comes with standard 2-year manufacturer warranty.  Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 40,990)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale has now entered its second day. The Independence Day special sale is live with hundreds of great deals and offers across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics. We're constantly scanning through these deals to bring you the best ones that offer great value. 

Amazon's sale includes a 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 2,500) for SBI credit card users. In addition, Amazon is also offering a host of bundled offers in the form of product exchange, no-cost EMI payment options, and flat Rs. 100 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 1,000 using UPI. 

