Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is well underway, offering deep discounts across product categories. The e-commerce giant is also offering an additional discount of 10 percent on select products for SBI debit and credit card transactions. The Amazon sale brings value for money deals on smartphones, large electrical appliances, PC accessories, gaming consoles, and Amazon devices.

We've already covered the best laptop deals you can find during the ongoing sale. Here, we'll take a look at some of the best gaming laptops from top brands like MSI, HP, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer available under Rs. 60,000 in the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 60,000

MSI GF63 Thin

MSI GF63 Thin is a gaming powerhouse, powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch gaming laptop features a full-HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming experience. It features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and weighs 1.8kg.

The MSI laptop is available for discounted price of Rs. 57,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 92,990. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 92,990)

HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics. The 15.6-inch laptop comes with a full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. The HP laptop packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP Victus is available for Rs. 54,990 during the Amazon sale, 25 percent below its retail price of Rs. 73,435.

Buy now at Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,435)

Acer Aspire 5

The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The gaming laptop features an RTX series graphics card, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 onboard. The 15.6-inch laptop sports a full-HD display and weighs 1.8kg. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home edition out-of-the-box.

Acer Aspire 5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 during the sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 78,999. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 78,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The IdeaPad gaming laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, which should run most modern games at decent framerates.

This Windows 11 laptop weighs 2.2kg and comes in at Rs. 49,999 during the Amazon sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 74,090.

Buy now at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 74,090)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch laptop comes with RGB backlit keyboard and features Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. It features a fulll-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and weighs 2.3kg.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, the Asus laptop is available for Rs. 57,990, down from its retail price of Rs. 80,990. Customers can also avail additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI credit card transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 80,990)

