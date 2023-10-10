Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale began over the weekend and the ongoing sale has brought a range of discounts and offers on consumer electronics and household appliances. In addition to discounts on various products, you can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount when using an SBI bank card for purchases during the sale event. Finally, you can further lower the cost of the product you are buying by trading in your existing device or appliance. While browsing for products during the Great Indian Festival sale, don't forget to check Flipkart's ongoing Big Billion Days sale for competitive offers and discounts.

We've compiled a list of some of the top deals on washing machines that are currently available at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon sale:

IFB 6kg AI-Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Equipped with a stainless steel drum with a crescent moon design aimed at providing a gentler wash for fabrics, this IFB washing machine offers eight wash programmes. IFB also claims that the appliance features a neural network-based algorithm that can identify the type and weight of fabric that is being washed and optimises the wash cycle accordingly. It has a 5-star energy rating and the motor supports spin speeds of 1,000RPM, according to the company.

Buy now at Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

LG 9kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This washing machine from LG has a capacity of 9kg and features a Turbodrum and six-motion direct drive, for more powerful wash cycles, fuzzy logic controls and an AI-wash that is optimised for protecting fabrics and optimising your wash cycle based on the type of clothing that is used. LG also claims that the appliance has an additional feature that can clean the inner and outer tub to neutralise any unpleasant odours after washing clothes in the machine.

Buy now at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 35,990)

Samsung 9kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Claimed to use up to 73 percent less energy and up to 19 percent less water than competing models, this Samsung fully automatic washing machine features the company's digital inverter technology with reduced noise and improved power efficiency. You can also use the Samsung SmartThings app on your smartphone to control the washing machine over a Wi-Fi connection. Samsung will also alert you when you need to buy more detergent, using the connected app.

Buy now at Rs. 23,790 (MRP Rs. 30,500)

Haier 7.5kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

You can get rid of stubborn stains and dirt effectively with Two Bionic Magic Filter technology on this 7.5kg fully automatic top load washing machine, according to Haier. It is equipped with a Oceanus wave drum and supports eight wash programmes. This appliance also has an inbuilt 'Butterfly' heater for warm wash cycles. It also offers an automatic restart feature, according to the product listing on the e-commerce platform.

Buy now at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 33,000)

Panasonic 7.5kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine

With a Wash Wizard, this Panasonic washing machine is claimed to customise your wash cycle based on the colour, amount of dirt, and the type of clothes. It also has a stain genius feature that allows you to click a photo using your smartphone and view recommendations for cleaning from the company's MirAIe cloud-based software. You can also plan laundry based on the weather and track water and energy usage using the MirAIe app, according to the product listing.

Buy now at Rs. 25,790 (MRP Rs. 35,900)

