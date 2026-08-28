Technology News
English Edition

Best Laser Printers for Remote Work and Home Businesses in 2026

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer has an LCD panel and carries 256MB of memory.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2026 11:48 IST
Best Laser Printers for Remote Work and Home Businesses in 2026

Photo Credit: HP

HP 323dnw has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HP 303dw offers wired connectivity through USB 2.0
  • Epson EcoTank L3211 supports a maximum copy resolution of 600x600 dpi
  • Brother DCP-L2541DW boasts a flatbed scanner
Advertisement

Technology has advanced, and we live in a world that runs on digital workflows. Still, a printer remains a basic tool to set up a home office or small business. If you are working from home or are a solopreneur, a printer is essential for handling documents from your joining date to your last day at the organisation. Some printers also offer scanning and copying features, which are useful for day-to-day operations and handling contracts, agreements, invoices and bills, among others. Frequent travellers can use them for printing tickets and other documents. Here we have listed the best printers available in India now for home office needs and work-from-home use. Many of these models offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile printing.

We have picked popular printers sold by companies like HP, Canon, Brother and more. Readers can compare the prices, features, and specifications to pick the best model. They offer up to 30 pages per minute printing speed, automatic duplex printing, several connectivity options and mobile app support. Some models feature an automatic document feeder, and some are portable.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer

The HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer is a valuable addition to a work-from-home setup. It combines print, scan, and copy functions, allowing you to keep documents ready for meetings and training. This HP printer offers a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute (PPM). You can print different media sizes, including A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), Oficio. It also supports DL and C5 envelopes. It has both Wi-Fi and USB 2.0 connectivity.

The HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer has an LCD panel and carries 256MB of memory. This model supports automatic duplex printing, which lets users save on paper. It uses the HP 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. It weighs 12.83 Kilograms. It boasts a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

HP 323dnw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 323dnw is currently available on Amazon for a price tag of Rs. 21,999. You can buy it in Black shade.

 

HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer is another monochrome laser printer designed for both low and high volume printing. different media sizes such as A4, A5, B5 (JIS), Oficio, and DL and C5 envelopes are compatible in this printer. This printer offers a print speed of up to 30ppm to print your business documents, presentations, and official correspondence. Users can access wireless printing through Wi-Fi in this model. It also offers wired connectivity through USB 2.0 for printing directly from laptops, desktops, and smartphones.

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer offers automatic double-sided printing. This model uses the HP 181A Black Original Laser Toner Cartridge. It features a 250-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer Price in India

The HP 303dw Auto Duplex Wi-Fi Laser Printer is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. It is available on Amazon in a Black colourway.

 

Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 is another popular model suitable for freelancers, hybrid or remote employees, and small business owners. You can print, scan, and copy contracts, invoices, reports, and all other important documents with this single model. This all-in-one laser printer has a print speed of up to 18 pages per minute with a maximum print resolution of 600x600 dpi. It supports different media sizes including A4, A5, B5, Letter, and Legal. For connectivity, it has USB 2.0. It is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, macOS, and Linux.

You will get a flatbed scanner on the Canon MF3010with a resolution of up to 600x600 dpi for scanning and copying documents. It sports a 150-sheet input tray and uses Canon's Cartridge 725 toner.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

The Canon MF3010 costs Rs. 18,398. It is available on Amazon in a Black shade.

 

Brother DCP-L2541DW

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a strong choice for work-from-home users, freelancers, and business users. This monochrome laser multifunction printer offers printing, scanning, and copying functions in this printer. It offers automatic duplex printing, which reduces paper consumption. It delivers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and offers a maximum print resolution of 2,400x600dpi. It supports media sizes including A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive, among others. It supports USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity.

The Brother DCP-L2541DW boasts a flatbed scanner that supports resolutions of up to 600x2,400 dpi. The printer also features a 100-sheet output tray. It has 32MB of memory. It has a two-line display.

Brother DCP-L2541DW Price in India

Brother DCP-L2541DW is priced at Rs. 23,599 in India. It is listed on Amazon in a Black shade.

 

Epson EcoTank L3211

The Epson L3211 is an all-in-one colour inkjet printer that combines fast printing and wireless connectivity suitable for work-from-home users. It offers printing, scanning and copying functions. It supports USB connectivity. It offers print speeds of up to 33 pages per minute for black-and-white documents and up to 15 pages per minute for colour prints.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 printer supports a maximum copy resolution of 600x600 dpi for both colour and monochrome copies. It weighs 5.6kg. This printer features Epson's Heat-Free technology.

Epson EcoTank L3211 Price in India

The Epson EcoTank L3211 costs Rs. 11,999 in India. It is available in Black colour.

 
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP 323dnw, Laser Printers, HP Laser Printer, Canon, Brother, HP 303dw
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Galaxy S25 FE: Full Comparison
Best Laser Printers for Remote Work and Home Businesses in 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GTA 6: An Extended Look Debuts on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Crimson Desert's New 'Enhanced' Update Attemps to Fix the Game's Story
  3. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  4. Realme C100i With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus 16 Display Tipped to Offer Ultra-Thin Four-Sided Bezels
  6. Realme P4 Power, P4 Lite Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Durability Test Reveals Strong Frame, Delicate Main Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro CAD Renders Leak, Reveal It's an Ultra Minus the S Pen
  3. Mivi First Smartphone Price in India Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  4. Crypto ATM Scams Resulted in $388 Million Losses, CFTC Warns
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched With 4,900mAh Battery, Exynos 2500 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta Agrees to Pay $18 Billion to Settle US Lawsuits Over Children's Social Media Addiction
  7. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features
  8. Nvidia Agrees to Buy Hugging Face for $12.9 Billion: Report
  9. Crimson Desert Gets Free 'Enhanced' Update That Adds New Cutscenes and Story Moments
  10. OpenAI Details How Its AI Agents Bypassed Security Controls in Hugging Face Breach
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »