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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Durability Test Reveals Strong Frame, Delicate Main Display

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has survived YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s popular durability test.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 12:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Durability Test Reveals Strong Frame, Delicate Main Display

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (pictured) is priced from Rs. 1,94,999 in India

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra survives the bend test
  • The foldable’s main display gives in after the second bend test
  • The hinge’s gears continue to work despite being fed with sand
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YouTuber JerryRigEverything has put Samsung's flagship foldable through his popular durability test. The YouTuber performs these non-standardised tests on most premium and flagship devices, and it was interesting to see how well the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra fared in his test. The device performs well for the most part and does not collapse or break until it is taken apart bit by bit, manually. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India on 22 July alongside a wider model called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Undergoes a Bend Test

The 6.5-inch cover display fares better in terms of durability. Since it's made of glass, the cover display gets scratched at level 6 and shows deeper scratches with a sharp tool at level 7 of the YouTuber's scratch test. The display scratch test, according to the YouTuber, follows the standard Mohs Hardness Scale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's main folding display does not (as expected) perform well in the durability test. The YouTuber manages to scratch the display at level 2 and also manages to inflict deeper grooves with his fingernails.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's body is made out of aluminium. As expected, it scratches easily, with its paint (coating) peeling off when a sharp blade is used to scratch it. The rear panel and the lens protecting the rear camera array do not get scratched, as seen in the video.

As for the YouTuber's dust test, the sand (when poured in sufficient quantities) gets under the hinge cover and into its gears. The softer main display remains alive and functional even after this test. It also remains fully functional after the YouTuber's first bend test. However, it does fail after the second bend test, which again does not break the device into two parts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched alongside a lower-priced offering called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year. This is the first time Samsung has launched two models of its book-style foldable, both of which look quite different because of their display aspect ratios. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) processor and is offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. In India, the smartphone launched with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage options, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,94,999 to Rs. 2,54,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also Samsung's first device to offer a modern silicon-carbon battery (5,000mAh) that supports 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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