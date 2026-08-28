YouTuber JerryRigEverything has put Samsung's flagship foldable through his popular durability test. The YouTuber performs these non-standardised tests on most premium and flagship devices, and it was interesting to see how well the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra fared in his test. The device performs well for the most part and does not collapse or break until it is taken apart bit by bit, manually. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India on 22 July alongside a wider model called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Undergoes a Bend Test

The 6.5-inch cover display fares better in terms of durability. Since it's made of glass, the cover display gets scratched at level 6 and shows deeper scratches with a sharp tool at level 7 of the YouTuber's scratch test. The display scratch test, according to the YouTuber, follows the standard Mohs Hardness Scale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's main folding display does not (as expected) perform well in the durability test. The YouTuber manages to scratch the display at level 2 and also manages to inflict deeper grooves with his fingernails.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra's body is made out of aluminium. As expected, it scratches easily, with its paint (coating) peeling off when a sharp blade is used to scratch it. The rear panel and the lens protecting the rear camera array do not get scratched, as seen in the video.

As for the YouTuber's dust test, the sand (when poured in sufficient quantities) gets under the hinge cover and into its gears. The softer main display remains alive and functional even after this test. It also remains fully functional after the YouTuber's first bend test. However, it does fail after the second bend test, which again does not break the device into two parts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was launched alongside a lower-priced offering called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year. This is the first time Samsung has launched two models of its book-style foldable, both of which look quite different because of their display aspect ratios. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) processor and is offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. In India, the smartphone launched with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage options, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,94,999 to Rs. 2,54,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also Samsung's first device to offer a modern silicon-carbon battery (5,000mAh) that supports 45W wired charging.